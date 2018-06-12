Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Ghost of Tsushima's E3 2018 Gameplay Trailer Shows a Vivid World and Fluid Combat

Ghost of Tsushima's E3 2018 Gameplay Trailer Shows a Vivid World and Fluid Combat

 
, 12 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Ghost of Tsushima's E3 2018 Gameplay Trailer Shows a Vivid World and Fluid Combat

Highlights

  • Ghost of Tsushima lets you play as a samurai called Jin
  • The story is based on the Mongol invasion of Jin's land
  • We got to see some great visuals and excellent combat

The second game in Sony’s E3 2018 showcase was Ghost of Tsushima. The trailer began with the protagonist walking in grasslands on what is shown to be day nine of the Mongol invasion. He hears people crying and wailing, before proceeding through the Otsuna Grasslands on his horse.. As the character picks up speed we see the grasslands appearing blurry and the camera appears to move a bit to the right. The lead character is called Jin and he then takes on a few soldiers who are seen killing locals.

The combat is sword-based and appears fluid in this scene as Jin kills five soldiers. He is then joined by an archer woman who helps him take out two more soldiers stealthily. Jin then climbs on top of a building and walks slowly towards the primary target — a monk who is inside a temple. Soldiers appear to be harassing the monk and ransacking his temple, when Jin lands from above and quickly kills of three soldiers. The enemies are established to be Mongols at this point as Jin’s companion tries to kill the monk who Jin tries to guard. There is hardly any UI or indicators in the gameplay footage we saw at E3, and we noticed elements such as a vivid world that looks gorgeous, some great sound effects, sword stances, and fantastic combat. You’ll have to master parrying and guarding yourself from enemy attacks to win battles in Ghost of Tsushima. The trailer also hints at a complex storyline in the game as Jin fights his friend, defeats her, then hands her a weapon and tries to get her to fight “the real enemies” — Mongols.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ghost of Tsushima, E3 2018, Sony
Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More
Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Is Free for PS Plus Users
Resident Evil 2 Remake Release Date Revealed at PlayStation E3 2018
Moto G6
Ghost of Tsushima's E3 2018 Gameplay Trailer Shows a Vivid World and Fluid Combat
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 6
TRENDING
  1. Jio Sees Decline in Overall Download Speeds as Rivals Improve: OpenSignal
  2. Vivo Nex Price and Hands-On Video Leaked
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Review
  4. Nokia 5.1 Plus Leaked, Nokia X6 Global Variant Reportedly Certified
  5. Ghost of Tsushima's E3 Trailer Shows a Vivid World and Fluid Combat
  6. Game of Thrones Prequel Pilot Ordered, Events to Be Set in Distant Past
  7. Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Is Free for PS Plus Users
  8. OnePlus Asphalt Cup Launched With Gameloft in India
  9. Vivo Nex Set to Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  10. MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM Eligible Devices, Release Date Announced
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.