Ghost of Tsushima Launching on June 26 on PS4, New Story Trailer Reveals

Ghost of Tsushima has five different editions listed on the PlayStation store and all of them have some pre-order bonuses.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 6 March 2020 16:08 IST
Ghost of Tsushima Launching on June 26 on PS4, New Story Trailer Reveals

In Ghost of Tsushima, you play as Jin Sakai, a samurai warrior

  • Ghost of Tsushima will release for the PS4 on June 26
  • A new story trailer for the game has been released by Sony
  • Ghost of Tsushima comes with pre-order bonuses

Ghost of Tsushima, a third-person action-adventure game from Sucker Punch Productions that was first revealed at Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2018, has finally got a release date. Sony shared a new story trailer for the game, through its PlayStation account on YouTube that has revealed June 26 as the release date for the game. It will be a PlayStation 4 exclusive which is a little disappointing for PC and Xbox users. The PlayStation website has also been updated with the details of the game and it is now available for pre-orders.

 

The story trailer sheds light on some of the gameplay mechanics present in Ghost of Tsushima, along with some parts of the story. Jin Sakai, who is referred to as “a vengeful spirit back from the grave to slaughter the Mongols”, must employ some unconventional ways to fight the oppressors, as well as deal with inner conflict that forces him to fight according to his code as a samurai.

There are five editions of the game namely, Collector's Edition - $169.99 (roughly Rs. 12,500), Special Edition - $69.99 (roughly Rs. 5,100), Digital Deluxe Edition - $69.99 (roughly Rs. 5,100), Launch Edition, and a Standard Edition - $59.99 (roughly Rs. 4,400). If you pre-order any of these, you'll get a Ghost of Tsushima Jin Avatar, the Digital Mini Soundtrack, and a Dynamic Theme. The Collector's Edition will include a Sakai Mask with a stand, a cloth map, a SteelBook case, a 48-page mini art book by Dark Horse, and several other items, along with the game. It is priced at. The other editions, except for the Standard Edition, of Ghost of Tsushima will also include some goodies along with the physical copy of the game.

Ghost of Tsushima is set in 13th century feudal Japan and you play as Jin Sakai, a samurai warrior who is one of the last surviving members of his clan. Jin sets out on a journey to reclaim his home and protect his people from the massive Mongol invasion fleet.

Further reading: Ghost of Tsushima, PlayStation 4
