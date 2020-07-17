Technology News
  Ghost of Tsushima Released for PlayStation 4, Costs Rs. 3,999 for Standard Edition

Ghost of Tsushima Released for PlayStation 4, Costs Rs. 3,999 for Standard Edition

Ghost of Tsushima is set during the first Mongol invasion of Japan in 1274.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 July 2020 13:45 IST
Ghost of Tsushima Released for PlayStation 4, Costs Rs. 3,999 for Standard Edition

Ghost of Tsushima takes 35.3GB on the PlayStation 4 Pro

  • Ghost of Tsushima costs Rs. 3,999 for the Standard Edition
  • The Digital Deluxe Edition costs Rs. 4,799 on the PlayStation Store
  • Ghost of Tsushima has received very positive reviews

Ghost of Tsushima has launched on the PlayStation 4 today. Developed by Sucker Punch Productions and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, the game is only available on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. It is a third-person action-adventure game that was first revealed back in 2017 at the Paris Games Week press conference. Now, after some trailers and gameplay videos over the years, the game has been officially released in both digital and disk format.

Set during the first Mongol invasion of Japan in 1274, you play as Jin Sakai, the last samurai on Tsushima Island on his journey to rid the island of the Mongols. Jin is forced to change and adapt his ways of an honourable samurai and come up with new tactics and strategies to defeat the Mongols. Ghost of Tsushima is inspired by classic samurai movies and incorporates several elements from films by famed director Akira Kurosawa. In fact, the game comes with a setting called “Kurosawa Mode” that applies a black-and-white filter, adds film grain, and more wind into the proceedings.

It has got positive reviews and scores from Metacritic (83/100), IGN (9/10), Game Informer (9.5/10), and GameSpot (7/10). You can check out our review of the game where we analyse the mechanics, gameplay, and graphics. We gave it a score of 8 out of 10 and found it to be fun, entertaining, and cinematic.

Ghost of Tsushima is available for purchase digitally through the PlayStation Store for Rs. 3,999. This will get you the Standard Edition of the game while the Digital Deluxe Edition costs Rs. 4,799. The Digital Deluxe Edition gets you a few goodies along with the base game that takes 35.3GB when installed. Ghost of Tsushima can also be purchased from Amazon and other online retailers. Notably, the Standard Edition is currently out of stock on Amazon.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Ghost of Tsushima, Sony, PlayStation 4
  World Emoji Day: Apple, Google Tease New Emojis Coming to Android and iOS
