Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut With PS5 Upgrades, Iki Island Expansion Pack Announced

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is releasing on August 20.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 2 July 2021 15:52 IST
Photo Credit: Sucker Punch/ Sony

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut will be getting 4K resolution options along 60fps framerate targets

Highlights
  • Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut will be available for PS5, PS4
  • PS5 version of the game is getting 4K, 60fps compatibility
  • Ghost of Tsushima players on PS4 can transfer saved game files to PS5

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is set to release for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on August 20. Bundled in the Director's Cut will be the original game along with all the DLCs that Sucker Punch, the developer of the game, has released to date. PS5 players will also be getting some additional content, including support for DualSense adaptive triggers and 4K/ 60fps compatibility. The regular edition of Ghost of Tsushima was released in July 2020 and became one of the fastest-selling PlayStation originals games by November.

Sucker Punch made the announcement for Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut on the PlayStation blog. The Director's Cut edition will be available for $69.99 (roughly Rs. 5,200) on PS5 and for $59.99 (roughly Rs. 4,500) on PS4.

However, if players already own the regular edition of the game on PS4, they can upgrade to the Director's Cut on PS4 for $19.99 (roughly Rs. 1,500) starting August 20. Players who wish to upgrade to the Director's cut on PS5 can do so for $29.99 (roughly Rs. 2,200). Also, players who own the Director's Cut edition on PS4 can upgrade to the PS5 version at any time for $9.99 (roughly Rs. 750).

The Director's Cut for Ghost of Tsushima is also getting the Iki Island expansion pack. The Iki Island expansion pack comes with a new story, new characters, new environments to explore, new armour for Jin and his horse, new mini-games, new techniques, new enemy types, among other additions. Sucker Punch has also added new animals that Jin can pet.

ghost of tsushima iki island main pr ghost_of_tsushima_iki_island_main_pr

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut's Iki Island Expansion pack will add new story, characters, more
Photo Credit: Sucker Punch/ Sony

There are some exclusive new features for the PS5 version of the Director's Cut edition. The game will now offer Japanese lip-sync, a feature that many players asked for. The game also takes advantage of the DualSense controller's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Moreover, there are also 3D audio enhancements, improved load times, 4K resolution options, and 60fps targets.

The developers mentioned that players who own Ghost of Tsushima on PS4 will be able to transfer their saved game over to their PS5 consoles. The new Iki Island content will be available to existing players if they've reached the Toyotama region, beginning in Act 2.

Alongside the Director's Cut, owners of Ghost of Tsushima will be able to download a patch that contains some updates for the game. The patch will contain some new accessibility options for alternate controller layouts, option to enable target lock-on during combat, and the option to hide the quiver during gameplay. Ghost of Tsushima: Legends players will also be getting an all-new mode that the developers will announce in the coming weeks.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

    • Good
    • DualSense is great
    • Very powerful
    • Reduced loading times
    • Friendlier storage expansion
    • Capable of 8K / 120fps
    • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
    • Bad
    • Expensive
    • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
    • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
    • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
    • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
    • No “Quick Resume” à la Xbox Series X
    • Limited backward compatibility
    • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
    • SSD storage amount is restrictive
    Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
    HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
    Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
    Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
    RAM 16GB GDDR6
    USB 4
    Weight 4.5kg
    Ethernet Gigabit
    Sony PlayStation 4 Pro

    Sony PlayStation 4 Pro

      • Good
      • Sweet form factor
      • Tangible performance differences
      • Bad
      • PS4 Pro-supported games need better explanation of benefits
      HDD 1TB
      Processor AMD Jaguar 1.6 GHz 8-core
      Graphics AMD GCN Radeon
      RAM 8GB
      AV Optical Out
      USB 3 USB 3.1 ports
      Weight 3.3kg
      Ethernet Yes
      For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

      Further reading: Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PS5, PS4, Sucker Punch
      Satvik Khare
      Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
      Airtel Black Debuts to Let Users Combine Postpaid, DTH, Fibre Services Under One Single Bill

