Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Ghost of Tsushima Becomes Fastest Selling PS4 Original With 5 Million Copies Sold

Ghost of Tsushima Becomes Fastest-Selling PS4 Original With 5 Million Copies Sold

Other games like Marvel's Spider-Man and The Last of Us 2 have sold even faster but are not PlayStation “originals”.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 13 November 2020 12:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Ghost of Tsushima Becomes Fastest-Selling PS4 Original With 5 Million Copies Sold

Photo Credit: Sucker Punch/Sony

Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima

Highlights
  • Ghost of Tsushima released July 17 on the PS4
  • It beats Horizon Zero Dawn as best-selling PS4 original
  • Ghost of Tsushima 2 might be in development

Ghost of Tsushima has a new PlayStation record to its name. The Kurosawa-inspired open world samurai game — from Infamous developer Sucker Punch — has become the fastest-selling new intellectual property (IP) for PlayStation Studios, having sold more than 5 million copies since its release in July on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Worldwide Studios head Hermen Hulst has revealed. In doing so, it's beaten fellow PS4 game Horizon Zero Dawn from Guerilla Games.

Ghost of Tsushima Review: A Kurosawa Samurai Movie You Can Play

In a tweet late on Thursday, Hulst wrote: [Ghost of Tsushima] is our fastest-selling first party original PS4 game with more than 5 million copies sold since its debut in July. What an incredible achievement by [Sucker Punch Productions]!” The official Sucker Punch Twitter account retweeted Hulst and added: “We're thrilled and absolutely blown away by all of the support! Thank you to everyone who has played [Ghost of Tsushima]!”

The key word here is “original” because there are other PlayStation Studios titles that have performed better than Ghost of Tsushima. Marvel's Spider-Man sold 3.3 million units in the first three days alone, but that's not an original title as the IP is owned by Marvel, naturally. The Last of Us Part II, released a month prior to Ghost of Tsushima, sold over 4 million copies in the first three days, but it's not considered an original title as it's a sequel to an established property.

Horizon Zero Dawn was the closest competition as yet, having sold 2.6 million copies in first two weeks and going up to 3.4 million units total in less than four months, around the same window as for Ghost of Tsushima, which has been out for a little less than four months.

Post launch, Sucker Punch has delivered a free co-op multiplayer mode in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, and a free 60fps update for the recently-launched PlayStation 5. A sequel to Ghost of Tsushima is said to be in development, given Sucker Punch has had new job listings up for writers with a knowledge of feudal Japan.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Tsushima Legends, Sucker Punch, PS4, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Studios
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Amazon Worker Files Discrimination Lawsuit Over Pandemic Conditions After Getting Fired

Related Stories

Ghost of Tsushima Becomes Fastest-Selling PS4 Original With 5 Million Copies Sold
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Coming Back to India, Developers Have Announced
  2. Redmi Note 10 4G Tipped to Come With 6,000mAh Battery
  3. Nokia 8000 4G, Nokia 6300 4G Feature Phones Launched
  4. MacBook Air With M1 Processor Beats 16-Inch MacBook Pro on Geekbench
  5. Realme 7 5G Launch Set for November 19, Could Be a Rebadged Realme V5
  6. Google Photos Won’t Offer Free Unlimited Storage Starting June 1, 2021
  7. iPhone 12 Pro Max Teardown Video Shows Its Battery Size
  8. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Sales: Best Deals Available on the Last Day
  9. Vivo X60, X60 Pro Live Images Allegedly Leaked, Exynos 1080 SoC Tipped
  10. Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video Will Now Be Regulated by Government
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Launches Vanish Mode on Messenger and Instagram; Latter Also Gets Reels and Shop Buttons
  2. Google’s Device Lock Controller App Allows Banks, Creditors to Remotely Lock Payment Defaulter’s Phone
  3. Facebook Hearing: Former Employee Appears Before Delhi Assembly Panel
  4. Samsung Exynos 1080 5nm Mobile Processor With 5G, Up to 200-Megapixel Camera Sensor Support Launched
  5. Ghost of Tsushima Becomes Fastest-Selling PS4 Original With 5 Million Copies Sold
  6. Facebook’s Ex-Employees Should Be Interviewed as Part of Antitrust Probe, US Senator Urges
  7. Amazon Worker Files Discrimination Lawsuit Over Pandemic Conditions After Getting Fired
  8. Twitter Says It Labelled 300,000 'Misleading' US Election Tweets
  9. iPhone 12 Pro Max Teardown Video Surfaces Online, Shows Battery Capacity
  10. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Defends Not Suspending Ex-Trump Aide Steve Bannon From Platform
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com