Ghost of Tsushima has a new PlayStation record to its name. The Kurosawa-inspired open world samurai game — from Infamous developer Sucker Punch — has become the fastest-selling new intellectual property (IP) for PlayStation Studios, having sold more than 5 million copies since its release in July on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Worldwide Studios head Hermen Hulst has revealed. In doing so, it's beaten fellow PS4 game Horizon Zero Dawn from Guerilla Games.

In a tweet late on Thursday, Hulst wrote: [Ghost of Tsushima] is our fastest-selling first party original PS4 game with more than 5 million copies sold since its debut in July. What an incredible achievement by [Sucker Punch Productions]!” The official Sucker Punch Twitter account retweeted Hulst and added: “We're thrilled and absolutely blown away by all of the support! Thank you to everyone who has played [Ghost of Tsushima]!”

The key word here is “original” because there are other PlayStation Studios titles that have performed better than Ghost of Tsushima. Marvel's Spider-Man sold 3.3 million units in the first three days alone, but that's not an original title as the IP is owned by Marvel, naturally. The Last of Us Part II, released a month prior to Ghost of Tsushima, sold over 4 million copies in the first three days, but it's not considered an original title as it's a sequel to an established property.

Horizon Zero Dawn was the closest competition as yet, having sold 2.6 million copies in first two weeks and going up to 3.4 million units total in less than four months, around the same window as for Ghost of Tsushima, which has been out for a little less than four months.

Post launch, Sucker Punch has delivered a free co-op multiplayer mode in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, and a free 60fps update for the recently-launched PlayStation 5. A sequel to Ghost of Tsushima is said to be in development, given Sucker Punch has had new job listings up for writers with a knowledge of feudal Japan.