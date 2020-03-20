Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • GDC Summer Event to Take Place in August Following GDC 2020’s Cancellation

GDC Summer Event to Take Place in August Following GDC 2020’s Cancellation

GDC Summer dates are August 4-6 and it will be held in San Francisco.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 20 March 2020 16:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
GDC Summer Event to Take Place in August Following GDC 2020’s Cancellation

GDC Summer might be cancelled if the coronavirus situation worsens

Highlights
  • GDC Summer will feature interviews, presentations, and training sessions
  • There will be a two-day floor show at the venue in San Francisco
  • GDC Summer passes will go on sale soon for early birds

Game Developers Conference aka GDC 2020 was cancelled owing to coronavirus concerns, which was bad news for gaming fans and an even bigger blow for developers. But there is finally a positive development on this front. The show's organisers have announced that GDC is returning with a 3-day event in August, aptly called GDC Summer. The scale will be smaller, of course, but there will be some interesting events such as round-table discussions, interviews, and more importantly, a two-day floor show. GDC Summer will be “all things game development”, and will soon start accepting registrations for the show.

GDC Summer dates are August 4-6 and it will be held at Moscone Center in San Francisco. Conference passes for early birds start at $299 (roughly Rs. 22,400), while the expo pass will set buyers back by $99 (roughly Rs. 7,400). Ticket prices will go up after July 10, but you can pay more for on-site registrations as well. Aside from presentations and interviews, GDC Summer will also host a new series of talks and fireside chats. There will also be a dedicated space for career development sessions for developers. The last two days of GDC Summer will be dedicated for floor demos, which is a day-shorter compared to the typical 3-day floor show for GDC.

To recall, the organisers had promised to hold a summer GDC event later in summer after the show's cancellation a few weeks ago due to the ongoing coronavirus situation. However, GDC Summer is not a full-scale replacement for GDC 2020. Moreover, GDC Summer is not written in stone and can be cancelled if the situation worsens.

If you are excited about GDC and rue the cancellation of the main show, you can check out the Steam Game Festival: Spring Edition on Steam, where demos of indie games supposed to be showcased at GDC 2020 are free to download and play.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: GDC Summer, GDC, GDC 2020, Coronavirus
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Tesla Suspends Production at US Vehicle Factory Due to Coronavirus
GDC Summer Event to Take Place in August Following GDC 2020’s Cancellation
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 5310 Launched, a Revamped Version of the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic
  2. Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 Launched by HMD Global
  3. Jio Revises 4G Vouchers With Double High-Speed Data Access
  4. BSNL Promotes Work from Home Culture by Offering Free Broadband Plan
  5. Realme Narzo 10, 10A Phone to Launch on March 26, Specifications Teased
  6. Amazon Prime Video Introduces Profiles Like Netflix — Finally
  7. Imtiaz Ali’s Netflix Series ‘She’ Needs More of Vijay Varma
  8. Disney+ Hotstar Has Been Delayed Due to the Coronavirus
  9. Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6: The Best Smartphone Under Rs. 15,000
  10. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
#Latest Stories
  1. PlayStation Store Mega March Sale Brings Discounts on Hundreds of PS3, PS4, and PS Vita Games
  2. NASA Suspends Work on Artemis Manned Mission Moon Rocket Due to Coronavirus
  3. Google Honours Dr. Ignaz Semmelweis With a Google Doodle, Shows How You Should Wash Your Hands
  4. Google Hangouts Meet Update Gives More Control to Teachers on Over Video Conference
  5. YouTube Joins Netflix by Reducing Streaming Quality in Europe Due to Coronavirus
  6. Former Uber Self-Driving Head Levandowski Agrees to Plea Deal Over Google Secrets
  7. GDC Summer Event to Take Place in August Following GDC 2020’s Cancellation
  8. Tesla Suspends Production at US Vehicle Factory Due to Coronavirus
  9. Coronavirus: Bigbasket, Grofers Urge People Not to Panic as Orders Surge
  10. Ubisoft Spring Sale Offering Huge Discounts on Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Tom Clancy's the Division 2, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.