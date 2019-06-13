Technology News

Gaming Industry Rising Target of Cyber-Attacks, Says Akamai

During a period of 17 months (ending March 2019), there were 12 billion credential stuffing attacks in the gaming industry.

By | Updated: 13 June 2019 18:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Gaming Industry Rising Target of Cyber-Attacks, Says Akamai

The gaming industry has become a rising target with 12 billion credential stuffing attacks in 17 months, Cloud delivery network provider Akamai Technologies said on Thursday.

According to Akamai's "2019 State of the Internet/Security Web Attacks and Gaming Abuse" report, the gaming community is among the most lucrative targets for criminals looking to make a quick profit.

During a period of 17 months (November 2017-March 2019), there were 55 billion cases of credential stuffing attacks across all industries.

"One reason that we believe the gaming industry is an attractive target for hackers is because criminals can easily exchange in-game items for profit," Martin McKeay, Security Researcher, Akamai, said in a statement.

"Furthermore, gamers are a niche demographic known for spending money, so their financial status is also a tempting target."

Russia is the second largest source of application attacks, but nowhere to be found in the top 10 target countries while China is ranked as the fourth highest source country, but not among the top 10 target countries.

The majority of the credential stuffing lists circulating on the darknet and on various forums use data that originated from some of the world's largest data breaches, and many of them have SQLi as a root cause, the report added. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Akamai
Google Photos Will No Longer Sync to Google Drive From July 10 in Bid for 'Simplicity'
Honor 20i vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Honor Smartphones
Gaming Industry Rising Target of Cyber-Attacks, Says Akamai
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A10e Debuts With Infinity-V Display, 3,000mAh Battery
  2. This Is Our Official First Look at the Google Pixel 4
  3. Mi 9T Is a Rebranded Redmi K20: All You Need to Know
  4. Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Samsung Galaxy A50
  5. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 5T Beta Updates Bring Fnatic Mode, Digital Wellbeing
  6. Amazfit Smartwatch 2 Debuts with Two Special Editions, Amazfit Health Watch
  7. Zomato Moves Closer to Drone-Based Food Delivery With Its Latest Test
  8. Bose Launches Its AR Audio Sunglasses in India, Called Bose Frames
  9. Vivo Z1 Pro With 'In-Display Selfie Camera' to Launch in India Soon
  10. Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro Set to Launch Today: Everything You Need to Know
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.