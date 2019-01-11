NDTV Gadgets360.com

Games Industry Asks WHO to Hold Fire on 'Gaming Disorder'

, 11 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Games Industry Asks WHO to Hold Fire on 'Gaming Disorder'

Video games are compelling, but does playing them too much constitute a medical condition? The gaming industry is trying to avoid "gaming disorder" becoming a formally recognised ailment.

The World Health Organization (WHO), which has spent years looking into the addictive nature of video games, put "gaming disorder" on its list of health problems last year, a decision set to be endorsed by governments in May, with potential impacts on, for example, healthcare policy and insurance.

The US gaming industry group discussed the issue with WHO officials in Geneva last month, both sides said.

"It's our hope that through continued dialogue we can help the WHO avoid rushed action and mistakes that could take years to correct," Entertainment Software Association (ESA) head Stanley Pierre-Louis said in a statement.

The ESA called for "more conversation and education" before any classification was finalised.

The WHO defined the disorder as when gaming takes over people's lives for a year or more to the detriment of other activities and the "continuation or escalation of gaming despite the occurrence of negative consequences."

It said another meeting this year with the industry body was tentatively planned, but the dialogue did not imply collaboration with the games makers.

WHO member governments are expected to start reporting on gaming disorder from 2022 to allow the WHO to track it in global health statistics.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: ESA, WHO
Google Shareholder Sues Company Board, Senior Managers for Allegedly Covering Up Sexual Misconduct
Pricee
Games Industry Asks WHO to Hold Fire on 'Gaming Disorder'
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Coolpad Note 8
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp to Soon Protect Your Chats via Fingerprint Authentication: Report
  2. High-Tech Peephole, Smart Bra, and Other Interesting Gadgets at CES
  3. Mi Soundbar Launched in India by Xiaomi: Everything You Need to Know
  4. Xiaomi Mi Box 4 SE Smart Set-Top Box With PatchWall UI Launched
  5. Redmi Note 7 With 48-Megapixel Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  6. Honor View 20 India Pre-Booking Starts January 15: Offers Detailed
  7. Marvel’s Scarlet Witch Series Taps Captain Marvel, Black Widow Writer
  8. Everything You Need to Know About the Resident Evil 2 Demo
  9. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Review
  10. WD Showcases SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD, 4TB USB-C Thumb Drive at CES
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.