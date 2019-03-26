Game of Thrones Winter Is Coming Browser Game Out Now

Game of Thrones Winter Is Coming is out now. Developed by China-based Yoozoo Games, it's a real-time strategy game for PC browsers officially licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment under license from HBO. Game of Thrones Winter Is Coming begins following the death of Eddard Stark with players emerging as a new Westeros lord or lady in his stead. Players will build a base, train an army, and recruit followers. As they progress they will need to acquire might, money, and influence to take the Iron Throne. In Game of Thrones Winter Is Coming, players can even invite friends to raise an army and compete with other human opponents.

In certain game modes, it would be possible to experience moments from the TV show. There are unlockable exclusive storylines through a host of PvE (player versus enemy) missions too, pitting players against hordes of roaming bandits and assassins for a chance to earn valuable rewards.

Furthermore, various characters from Game of Thrones are present in-game with their own skills, soldiers, and followers Players can ally with them to bolster their ambitions.

And if playing Game of Thrones on your browser isn't your idea of fun, there's a smartphone version coming soon made in collaboration with Tencent.

The new game is a simulation that will let players take on identities such as the character Tyrion Lannister, visit spots like Castle Black, and experience some of the show's most memorable events like the Red Wedding.

Game of Thrones season 8 will premiere April 14. That means those of us in India will be able to watch the season 8 premiere on April 15, either on Hotstar or Star World. If Game of Thrones' final season airs consecutive weeks, like it has sometimes in the past when it bowed in April, the series finale should air May 19.

There are only six episodes in season 8 — 10 episodes in the first six seasons each, and seven in season 7 — which makes it the shortest run of any Thrones season yet.