The Game Awards 2021 is scheduled to be held on Thursday evening in the US / Friday morning in India. The awards will highlight the best game of the year, game direction, indie games, art direction, score and music, audio design, as well as the best games in various categories. There are a total of 107 different titles, individuals, teams, and events from different genres and platforms this year competing for 30 prizes. Some of the games nominated this year include Death Loops, Pyschonauts 2, It Takes Two, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and more. The winners have been voted on by a total of 103 jury publications including yours truly, Gadgets 360.

The 2021 edition of The Game Awards will have a physical event that will be held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. But if you aren't in Los Angeles and don't have an invite, here's how to tune into The Game Awards 2021.

The Game Awards 2021 time in India

The 2021 edition of The Game Awards will be held Thursday, December 9 at 4:30pm PT / 7:30pm ET. That translates to 6am IST on Friday, December 10 here in India.

The Game Awards 2021 live stream

Viewers who cannot attend the physical event need not fret as it will be livestreamed on various platforms. In India, you can watch The Game Awards 2021 through many online and television platforms. If you want, you can watch it right here with the YouTube embed below.

How to watch The Game Awards 2021

The Game Awards 2021 can also be viewed through MTV, Disney+ Hostar, MX Player, Voot, JioTV, Loco, Twitch, and Twitter in India.

There will also be a stream in Hindi over at YouTube Gaming. Other than these, interested viewers can also watch the awards ceremony on Facebook, Oculus Venues, TikTok Live, and Trovo.

The Game Awards 2021 presenters

The awards ceremony will be presented by Geoff Keighley, Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Reggie Fils-Aime, Giancarlo Esposito, Laura Bailey, Ashley Johnson, Ming-Na Wen, Ashley Johnson, Jecksepticeye, Donald Mustard, Guillermo Del Toro, Jim Carrey, and Ben Schwartz.

Furthermore, The Game Awards 2021 will also see performances by The Sting and Imagine Dragons.

The Game Awards 2021 nominees

Nominations for the Game Awards 2021 were announced a while ago and they include 107 different titles, individuals, teams, and events from different genres and platforms this year. The six nominees for the Game of the Year awards are Deathloop, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Resident Evil: Village.