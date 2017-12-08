Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

The Game Awards 2017: How to Watch Live and What to Expect

 
08 December 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
The Game Awards 2017: How to Watch Live and What to Expect

Highlights

  • The Game Awards 2017 could see some major reveals
  • These include games like Death Stranding and God of War
  • We could have details on the next Zelda Breath of the Wild expansion

The Game Awards celebrates the best video games of 2017 as well showing off new game trailers that give us a glimpse of what to expect in the year to come. Here’s how you can watch it all.

The Game Awards 2017 time and date

The Game Awards 2017 begins at 5:30pm PT on December 7 (7am IST on December 8). It should last for about an hour and a half. Games like Persona 5, Super Mario Odyssey, and Horizon Zero Dawn jostle for awards such as Game of the Year. With 29 awards such as the aforementioned Game of the Year and international nods such as the Chinese Fan Game Award, there’s enough to look forward to for many a gamer.

The Game Awards 2017 where to watch

You can watch The Game Awards 2017 from:

 

The Game Awards 2017 what to expect
Death Stranding from Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima should see a reveal, hopefully a gameplay trailer. In addition to this, it’s safe to expect details on the next expansion to The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild. Furthermore, 4A Games — the studio behind Metro Exodus which debuted at Microsoft’s Xbox One X E3 2017 show should have new gameplay footage as well.

God of War may make an appearance considering the March 22 release date on PSN has been removed in the run up to The Game Awards, making an official announcement from Sony a possibility. Information on PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) desert map is a given as it was revealed to be at The Games Awards 2017 earlier in the week.

What are you looking forward to at The Game Awards? Tell us in the comments.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BOTW, Death Stranding, Game Awards, Game Awards 201, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Metro Exodus, Persona 5, PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds, PUBG, Super Mario Odyssey, The Game Awards, The Game Awards 2017
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2017 Start Time, Legendary Skins, and New Game Mode Revealed
The Game Awards 2017: How to Watch Live and What to Expect
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Flipkart Big Shopping Days
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Begins: These Are the Best Deals on Offer
  2. Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus With Bezel-Less Design, Large Battery Launched
  3. Chrome 63 Out Now, Brings Smart Text Selection, Flags Redesign, and More
  4. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ 'Unlikely' to Be Unveiled at CES: Report
  5. Airtel Rs. 349 Plan Now Offers 2GB Data Per Day in New Effort to Beat Jio
  6. Huawei Nova 2s With 6-Inch Bezel-Less Display, 6GB RAM Launched
  7. Redmi 5 Plus vs Honor 7X vs Xiaomi Mi A1: Price, Specifications Compared
  8. Oppo F5 Youth With 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India
  9. Xiaomi Redmi 5A Review
  10. Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus Launch Event: How to Watch Live Stream
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.