Future Titanfall Games Pushed Back to Focus on Apex Legends: Respawn

By | Updated: 26 April 2019 20:57 IST
You won’t be seeing new Titanfall mechs anytime soon

Respawn has announced that it will be pushing back the development of future Titanfall games in order to focus on Apex Legends. Drew McCoy, the executive producer of Apex Legends, revealed this in a blog post that also touched upon the future of the battle royale game. Apex Legends is set in the Titanfall universe and it's been tremendously successful, which makes it understandable that Respawn would choose to focus on it. However, if you wanted a new Titanfall game to show up anytime soon, you'll just have to keep waiting.

In the Respawn blog post McCoy wrote: “Lastly, regarding other games in development at Respawn, it is important to understand that there are entirely separate development teams working on Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order. Additionally, in order to fully support Apex Legends, we are pushing out plans for future Titanfall games. No resources from the Apex Legends team are being shifted to other titles in development here at the studio, nor are we pulling resources from the team working on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.”

While this development is obviously bad news for Titanfall fans, it's actually a good thing to see Respawn prioritising to keep its development teams from burning out. In an age where even mighty companies such as EA, Rockstar, and Epic Games have had several overworked employees, it's good to see Respawn keeping that to a minimum.

We say this because Respawn CEO Vince Zampella said Apex Legends will only get seasonal content updates to improve the game's quality and avoid overworking employees. The focus right now for Respawn is on improving stability of Apex Legends and keeping bugs at bay and major content updates will arrive with new seasons only.

Apex Legends season 2 is likely to be announced at EA Play in June.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

    Future Titanfall Games Pushed Back to Focus on Apex Legends: Respawn
