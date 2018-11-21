Free-to-Play Shooter Warframe Out Now on Nintendo Switch

Announced at TennoCon 2018, Waframe is finally out on the Nintendo Switch. The Warframe Nintendo Switch download size is 12.5GB via the Nintendo eShop. It follows the footsteps of free-to-play fare like Fortnite and Paladins gracing the Nintendo Switch. The Nintendo Switch version of Warframe is being developed by Panic Button rather than creator Digital Extremes. Heartening when you consider Panic Button was behind Doom, Rocket League, and most recently Wolfenstein 2.

We took Warframe on the Nintendo Switch for a short spin and were surprised at how well-optimised it is on the console, maintaining a smooth frame rate even in busy sections of play at least in our brief time with the game. Sadly, there's no Warframe cross-platform play yet, though those who have been playing the game on PC can carry over their progress to the Nintendo Switch.

Warframe is a third-person shooter that lets you master the titular Warframe armour as Tenno, a race of ancient warriors brought back from centuries of cryo-sleep by a guide known as Lotus. There are over 35 different Warframes to choose from, a wealth of customisation options, and upgrades galore. The game also features the ability to join clans and have pets. The game first released in 2013 and has seen a ton of updates since including open-world areas like the Plains of Eidolon and the recently released Fortuna.

At X018, it was announced that Warframe on the Xbox One would get keyboard and mouse support.

Keyboard and mouse support won't be enabled by default for Xbox One games and will instead be “added on a title-by-title basis, entirely at developers' discretion”, Microsoft noted when it announced the feature back in September. It further added: "Each development team knows their titles best and we support them in creating the right experience for their games as they see fit, to ensure an optimal and fair gaming experience."

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.