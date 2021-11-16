Technology News
Garena Free Fire Most Downloaded Game in October Globally, Most Installed in India: Sensor Tower

Honor of Kings beat PUBG Mobile, Roblox, Ludo King, and Subway Surfers to bring in the most revenue globally last month.

By David Delima | Updated: 16 November 2021 17:58 IST
Garena Free Fire Most Downloaded Game in October Globally, Most Installed in India: Sensor Tower

Photo Credit: Garena International

Garena Free Fire saw 34 million installs in October, out of which 30 percent were from Indan users.

Highlights
  • Free Fire was the most downloaded game globally in October
  • Honor of Kings beat rival PUBG Mobile to generate the most revenue
  • India remained the number one market in terms of global app downloads

Garena Free Fire was the most downloaded smartphone game in October 2021, beating rivals such as PUBG Mobile, Roblox, Ludo King, and Subway Surfers, as per the latest report by Sensor Tower. As per another report from the renowned data analytics firm, multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) title Honor of Kings was the top-grossing game for October and was ranked ahead of PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, and Genshin Impact. For Free Fire, India was the country which downloaded it the most, taking up 30 percent of the game's total downloads.

According to the report from Sensor Tower, Garena Free Fire, a popular battle royale game racked up 34 million installs in October. Out of these, 30 percent of these downloads were from India, while 12 percent were from Brazil. Free Fire currently has more than one billion downloads on the Play Store and is currently at the top of the ‘Top Grossing' games list in India. On the App Store, however, League of Legends: Wild Rift was the most downloaded app, while Free Fire landed in the last position.

Rival PUBG Mobile was a distant eighth on the list of the most downloaded games in October, according to the report. Other games that made it to the list were Candy Challenge 3D, Roblox, Subway Surfers, and Candy Crush Saga. Netflix's popular TV series Squid Game helped games like Candy Challenge 3D, Cookie Carver, and 456 make their way to the top ten downloaded games of the month.

Honor of Kings was the top-grossing mobile game worldwide in October, according to another report by Sensor Tower. The game raked in $329 million (roughly Rs. 2,445 crore), while PUBG Mobile from Tencent made $197 million (roughly Rs. 1,465 crore) in gross revenue, according to the report. Fifty-one percent of PUBG Mobile's earnings were from China, where the game is published under a different title — Game for Peace. Other games that made it to the top-grossing games list were Candy Crush Saga, Free Fire, League of Legends: Wild Rift.

India retained the top spot as the number one market for global game downloads in October, accounting for 762.6 million installs. These downloads from India made up 16.8 percent of 4.5 billion downloads across the worldwide mobile games market in October. The US was in second position with 8.6 percent of total downloads, followed closely by Brazil at 8.3 percent. In terms of revenue, the US continues to remain the number one market for global revenue, with over $2.1 billion (roughly Rs. 15,615 crore), or 28.3 percent of the total money spent in games worldwide, according to the report.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Garena Free Fire, PUBG Mobile, Honor of Kings, Mobile Games, Roblox, League of Legends Wild Rift, Subway Surfers, App Store, Google Play, Sensor Tower, Candy Crush Saga
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
