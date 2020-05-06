Technology News
Forza Street Now Available to Download for Android and iOS, Early Adopters Get Free In-Game Gifts

Early adopters of Forza Street are getting "special gifts" by the developers.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 6 May 2020 12:23 IST
Forza Street can be also downloaded via Samsung Galaxy Store

Highlights
  • Forza Street is available to download for free
  • Early adopters of Forza Street are getting a 2017 Ford GT
  • Additionally, Galaxy S20 users will get a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Forza Street, a popular desktop racing game by publisher Microsoft, has finally reached Android and iOS devices. The mobile app can be downloaded via Google Play Store, Samsung Galaxy Store, and Apple App Store and it is available for free. Forza Street's developer, Turn 10 Studios, on Tuesday also announced "special gifts" for early adopters. Forza Street has been available for free on the Microsoft Store for Windows PCs since April last year and the game is based on the popular Forza franchise.

Forza Street Android, iOS release

Turn 10 Studios is owned by Microsoft, and via Xbox website announced that Forza Street players can use their Xbox Live IDs to sign in. With the Xbox Live IDs, players will be able to unlock Xbox Achievements and transfer game progress across your Windows, iOS, and Android devices.

Additionally, Samsung users who are planning to download the Forza Street mobile app via Samsung Galaxy Store starting May 5, will receive the 2015 Ford Mustang GT with a custom Galaxy themed paint. "If players have the latest Galaxy S20 devices, they will also receive the 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 with a Custom Galaxy, and in-game credits and gold," the developers said.

Turn 10 Studios on the Xbox website also stated that players who are planning to download Forza Street on iOS and Android devices between May 5 and June 5, will receive a 2017 Ford GT and extra in-game credits and gold. The extra credits can be used to unlock new cars within the game.

Similar to the desktop version, the mobile version of Forza Street allows players to take part in under-a-minute races through which they can unlock new cars or upgrade the existing ones. There are also "Rivals events" that allow players to compete against online players that further features them in community leaderboard.

Forza Street Android, iOS: How to download, in-app purchases

As mentioned iOS users can download Forza Street via Apple App Store. The racing game can be downloaded via Google Play Store and Samsung Galaxy Store. On the App Store, the installation size is described as 1.9GB, on Google Play Store, the download size is described as 48MB, while on the Samsung Galaxy Store, the installation size is 1.69GB. We can expect the installation size on Android to be similar to what the Samsung Galaxy Store describes. The game has in-app purchases, ranging from Rs. 99 to Rs. 2,490, the App Store reveals. Google Play says items cost between Rs. 170 and Rs. 8,500.

Further reading: Forza, Forza Street, Android, iOS, Microsoft, Samsung Galaxy Store, Turn 10 Studios, App Store, Google Play Store
