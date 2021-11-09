Technology News
  Forza Horizon 5 Accessibility Features to Include Sign Language Support During Cutscenes

Forza Horizon 5 Accessibility Features to Include Sign Language Support During Cutscenes

Forza Horizon 5 will feature an interpreter on screen during cutscenes.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 9 November 2021 12:22 IST
Forza Horizon 5 Accessibility Features to Include Sign Language Support During Cutscenes

Photo Credit: Playground Games

Forza Horizon 5 is now available to all players

Highlights
  • Forza Horizon 5 has been developed by Playground Games
  • Forza Horizon 5 is available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X
  • Forza Horizon 5 will suppport both ASL and BSL

Forza Horizon 5, the critically acclaimed open-world racing game developed by Playground Games and published by Xbox Game Studios, is adding American Sign Language (ASL) and British Sign Language (BSL) support to make itself more accessible. The Microsoft-owned studio said there were about 400 million gamers with disabilities worldwide and it was important to enable everyone to play the game in a way that suited them best. The exciting new features have been developed in consultation with players from the gaming and disability community.

Players can turn on and off the features as per their wishes. When enabled, an interpreter will appear picture-in-picture at the bottom right of the screen during cinematics to explain the nuances. Xbox explained the accessibility features of Forza Horizon 5 via a blog post last week.

A video was also shared where the studio offers an in-depth look at the new accessibility settings.

“We partnered closely with both the disability community and Xbox and used the Xbox Accessibility Guidelines to implement the accessibility features in Forza Horizon 5,” said the studio.

Forza Horizon 5 is launching today, November 9, for all. Here's everything you need to know about the latest Forza Horizon title.

You can also check out our review of the game. Here's our final verdict on Forza Horizon 5:

Forza Horizon 5 is a game made for everyone — but annoyingly, there's not many games like it. Need for Speed is the only other franchise I can think of that bothers with open worlds, but NFS ran itself into the ground a long while ago. Its new cousin, Dirt, has never ventured into that domain. Could that change with EA's ownership of Codemasters? It's sticking to the whole route-based thing with its next game Grid Legends, though it will offer more of a narrative. Essentially, there's a lack of competition — which inevitably results in a lack of innovation. Playground Games can offer up an iterative experience and rake in the money, because Forza Horizon 5 is in a world of its own. It's wonderful, but it's also sad.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5

    • Good
    • Mexico looks beautiful
    • Varied regions, better with weather
    • Looks and performs great on Xbox One X
    • Hundreds of cars
    • Driving mechanics are refined
    • Easy to pick up, but with depth
    • Less demanding PvP multiplayer
    • Deep co-op support
    • EventLab is promising
    • Diverse character creator
    • Bad
    • Lack of innovation
    • Iterative update
    • Horizon Arcade is hit-and-miss
    • Expedition collectibles are meh
    Read detailed Xbox Forza Horizon 5 review
    Genre Racing
    Platform PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X
    Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
    Series Forza Horizon
    PEGI Rating 12+
    Comments

    Forza Horizon 5, Xbox, Forza Horizon, Playground Games
    Forza Horizon 5 Accessibility Features to Include Sign Language Support During Cutscenes
