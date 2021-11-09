Forza Horizon 5, the critically acclaimed open-world racing game developed by Playground Games and published by Xbox Game Studios, is adding American Sign Language (ASL) and British Sign Language (BSL) support to make itself more accessible. The Microsoft-owned studio said there were about 400 million gamers with disabilities worldwide and it was important to enable everyone to play the game in a way that suited them best. The exciting new features have been developed in consultation with players from the gaming and disability community.

Players can turn on and off the features as per their wishes. When enabled, an interpreter will appear picture-in-picture at the bottom right of the screen during cinematics to explain the nuances. Xbox explained the accessibility features of Forza Horizon 5 via a blog post last week.

A video was also shared where the studio offers an in-depth look at the new accessibility settings.

“We partnered closely with both the disability community and Xbox and used the Xbox Accessibility Guidelines to implement the accessibility features in Forza Horizon 5,” said the studio.

Forza Horizon 5 is launching today, November 9, for all. Here's everything you need to know about the latest Forza Horizon title.

You can also check out our review of the game. Here's our final verdict on Forza Horizon 5: