We already have a contender for the best game of E3 2018 as Microsoft announced that Forza Horizon 4 will be releasing on Xbox and Windows 10 PC on October 2, 2018. The company also announced that it has acquired Playground Games and that the studio will continue working on the Forza Horizon series under Microsoft. On to Forza Horizon 4, which is set in ancient Britain and that is very exciting as the game looked gorgeous in this trailer. We are big fans of Forza Horizon 3 and if that game is anything to go by, we can expect a lot of quality visuals in Forza Horizon 4 — both in terms of cars and the scenery.

Forza Horizon 4 will also be available on Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s subscription service, on launch day. We also saw a gameplay demo at Microsoft’s E3 2018 event, which showed some of the coolest features of this new game. This includes dynamic seasons, a feature that shows different seasons as you play the game. Previously you could encounter different types of weather in different areas of Forza Horizon 3, but in its successor, the seasons are dynamic and change as you play.

Playground Games has also added 60FPS visuals to this games, which is fantastic news for those who care about graphics. The game is set in a shared world so you will be able to chat with other players in the game by sending quick messages via the D-Pad on your Xbox controller. There’s a lot to look forward to with Forza Horizon 4 and fans of the series have every reason to be excited.

