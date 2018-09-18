Forza Horizon 4 is now available for pre-load, Microsoft Studios and developer Playground Games announced Monday. If you’re one of those who has already pre-ordered the game, you are looking at a 62.92GB download on Xbox One or Windows 10 PC. The listing on Microsoft Store says you will need up to 75GB of free hard drive space, which is subject to change.

If you haven’t yet pre-ordered, you can check out the Forza Horizon 4 demo that was released last week for Xbox One and Windows 10. The download size for the demo is 27.83GB, less than half the size of the full game. Forza Horizon 4 is set in Britain, moving more than half a world away from Horizon 3’s setting of Australia.

And if you’re interested in pre-ordering, there are three different editions of Forza Horizon 4: Standard Edition (Rs. 3,999), Deluxe Edition (Rs. 4,999), and Ultimate Edition (Rs. 5,999). Deluxe Edition gets you the Forza Horizon 4 Car Pass, delivering two new cars each week for 21 weeks. The Ultimate Edition includes Car Pass in addition to Day One Car Pack (10 more cars), VIP membership (more cars, items, emotes and horn) and two expansions that will be released in December and first half of 2019.

If you’d rather buy it on disc for reasons related to broadband usage or otherwise, you are out of luck as the game has yet to go up for pre-order at retail in India. Forza Horizon 4 is out October 2 on Xbox One and Windows 10. Pre-orders of special editions offer early access starting September 28.

