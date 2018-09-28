Forza Horizon 4 Out Now for Windows 10 PCs and Xbox One

The latest entry in Microsoft's Forza Horizon series, Forza Horizon 4, is out now for Windows 10 PC and Xbox One. Developed by Playground Games, Forza Horizon 4 is an open-world racing game where a change in season impacts how you drive. It's set in the UK and has an assortment of cars to race in. Forza Horizon 4 has two variants. The Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition is available now while those picking up the standard edition of the game can play it from October 2. Forza Horizon 4's price is Rs. 3,999 for the standard edition ($60 in the US), Rs. 4,999 for the Deluxe Edition, and Rs. 5,999 for the Ultimate Edition ($80 in the US). The game will be available on disc as standard and Ultimate Editions for Xbox One in India.

If you’re one of those who has already pre-ordered the game, you are looking at a 62.92GB download on Xbox One or Windows 10 PC. The listing on Microsoft Store says you will need up to 75GB of free hard drive space, which is subject to change. Here's what you get in the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions of Forza Horizon 4.

Forza Horizon 4 Deluxe Edition

Forza Horizon 4 Car Pass delivering two new cars each week for 21 weeks

Formula Drift Car Pack

Forza Horizon 4 game

Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition

Forza Horizon 4 Car Pass, delivering two new cars each week for 21 weeks

Day One Car Pack (10 more cars)

VIP membership (more cars, items, emotes and horn)

Two expansions that will be released in December and first half of 2019

Forza Horizon 4 game

Access to Forza Horizon 4 from September 28

In our review of Forza Horizon 4 we stated it continues the series' tradition of marrying exceptional gameplay and visuals. The introduction of seasons adds a welcome element of strategy to make a wholly enjoyable racing game. And if you were wondering how it runs on Windows 10 PC, it does surprisingly well even on laptops that aren't meant for heavy gaming.

