Forza Horizon 4 Out Now for Windows 10 PCs and Xbox One

, 28 September 2018
Forza Horizon 4 Out Now for Windows 10 PCs and Xbox One

Highlights

  • Forza Horizon 4 is available in three editions
  • On disc it is only for Xbox One and not Windows 10 PC
  • It has a starting price of Rs. 3,999

The latest entry in Microsoft's Forza Horizon series, Forza Horizon 4, is out now for Windows 10 PC and Xbox One. Developed by Playground Games, Forza Horizon 4 is an open-world racing game where a change in season impacts how you drive. It's set in the UK and has an assortment of cars to race in. Forza Horizon 4 has two variants. The Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition is available now while those picking up the standard edition of the game can play it from October 2. Forza Horizon 4's price is Rs. 3,999 for the standard edition ($60 in the US), Rs. 4,999 for the Deluxe Edition, and Rs. 5,999 for the Ultimate Edition ($80 in the US). The game will be available on disc as standard and Ultimate Editions for Xbox One in India.

If you’re one of those who has already pre-ordered the game, you are looking at a 62.92GB download on Xbox One or Windows 10 PC. The listing on Microsoft Store says you will need up to 75GB of free hard drive space, which is subject to change. Here's what you get in the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions of Forza Horizon 4.

Forza Horizon 4 Deluxe Edition

  • Forza Horizon 4 Car Pass delivering two new cars each week for 21 weeks
  • Formula Drift Car Pack
  • Forza Horizon 4 game

Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition

  • Forza Horizon 4 Car Pass, delivering two new cars each week for 21 weeks
  • Day One Car Pack (10 more cars)
  • VIP membership (more cars, items, emotes and horn)
  • Two expansions that will be released in December and first half of 2019
  • Forza Horizon 4 game
  • Access to Forza Horizon 4 from September 28

In our review of Forza Horizon 4 we stated it continues the series' tradition of marrying exceptional gameplay and visuals. The introduction of seasons adds a welcome element of strategy to make a wholly enjoyable racing game. And if you were wondering how it runs on Windows 10 PC, it does surprisingly well even on laptops that aren't meant for heavy gaming.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

