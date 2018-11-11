Forza Horizon 4 Fortune Island Expansion Announced

At X018, Playground Games announced that open-world racing game Forza Horizon 4 for Xbox One and Windows 10 PC is getting its first expansion called Fortune Island. The Forza Horizon 4 Fortune Island release date is December 13 and is free to those who own Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition or Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle. Xbox Game Pass users who don't have either can get the bundle for 10 percent off. Forza Horizon 4 Fortune Island is a part of the Forza Horizon 4 Expansions Bundle that has two game expansions. The Forza Horizon 4 Expansion Bundle price is Rs. 2,299 in India and $34.99 in the US. No separate, standalone price for Forza Horizon 4 Fortune Island has been announced just yet.

Fortune Island includes an all-new adventure in search for hidden treasure across the northern reaches of the British Isles replete with extreme weather conditions such as fierce lightning storms. Plus, Forza Horizon 4 will let players drive all five of Ken Block's high-powered Ford cars from the upcoming GymkhanaTEN, the 10th instalment of the award-winning, Gymkhana viral video franchise.

These rides began rolling out in Forza Horizon 4 earlier this month for Car Pass members with the release of the 1977 Ford GymkhanaTEN, F-150 Hoonitruck and the 1993 Ford Escort Cosworth Group A. Coming in November for all players are the 1965 Ford Hoonicorn Mustang V2 and the 2017 Ford Fiesta RS and arriving in December is the 2016 Ford GymkhanaTEN Focus RS RX.

In our review of Forza Horizon 4 we stated it continues the series' tradition of marrying exceptional gameplay and visuals. The introduction of seasons adds a welcome element of strategy to make a wholly enjoyable racing game. And if you were wondering how it runs on Windows 10 PC, it does surprisingly well even on laptops that aren't meant for heavy gaming.

