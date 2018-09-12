Xbox One and Windows PC racing game Forza Horizon 4 has an October 2 release date. And now it has a demo. Its arrival was hinted at earlier in the day with a Forza Horizon 4 demo page going up on the Microsoft Store minus a download button. You can download the Forza Horizon 4 demo right now. The Forza Horizon 4 demo download size is 27.83GB and supports HDR as well. Forza Horizon 4 is an open-world racing game in a series that has consistently been excellent, so much so that we've labelled it as one of the reasons to own an Xbox One. The Microsoft Store also has the system requirements for it too. Here's what you need to know.

Forza Horizon 4 PC system requirements

Forza Horizon 4 PC minimum requirements

OS: Windows 10 version 15063.0 or higher

DirectX: DirectX 12 API

Memory: 8GB

VRAM: 2GB

Processor: Intel i3-4170 @ 3.7Ghz or Intel i5 750 @ 2.67Ghz

Graphics card: Nvidia GTX 650 Ti or Nvidia GT 740 or AMD R7 250x

Forza Horizon 4 PC recommended requirements

OS: Windows 10 version 15063.0 or higher

DirectX: DirectX 12 API

Memory: 12GB

VRAM: 4GB

Processor: Intel i7-3820 @ 3.6Ghz

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 970 or NVidia GTX 1060 3GB or AMD R9 290x or AMD RX 470

With the game being playable at E3, Microsoft put up a substantial amount of information pertaining to the game such as its modes and how the Seasons feature works. It also snuck in the game's frame rate and resolution for the Xbox One X - Microsoft's most powerful console ever. Suffice to say, if you were expecting an improvement over last year's Forza Horizon 3 with 4K gameplay at 60fps, think again.

"Xbox One X players will have the option to play the game in native 4K at 30fps, or play in 60fps at a lower resolution," writes Xbox Wire Editor Mike Nelson. He didn't specify what this "lower resolution" is though if we were to hazard a guess, it would be 1080p.

Developers have struggled to hit 4K 60fps performance in most games this generation on iterative consoles, be it the PS4 Pro or Xbox One X. One high profile casualty was Destiny 2 which ended up being 30fps on both PS4 and Xbox One X at 4K due to CPU limitations. It makes us wonder how the next Xbox could pan out and if frame rate becomes a bigger priority for developers and console makers going forward.

