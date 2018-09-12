NDTV Gadgets360.com
Forza Horizon 4 Demo for Xbox One and Windows PC Available for Download Now

, 12 September 2018
Highlights

  • Forza Horizon 4 is out on October 2
  • The demo supports HDR
  • It has a 27.83GB download size

Xbox One  and Windows PC racing game Forza Horizon 4 has an October 2 release date. And now it has a demo. Its arrival was hinted at earlier in the day with a Forza Horizon 4 demo page going up on the Microsoft Store minus a download button. You can download the Forza Horizon 4 demo right now. The Forza Horizon 4 demo download size is 27.83GB and supports HDR as well. Forza Horizon 4 is an open-world racing game in a series that has consistently been excellent, so much so that we've labelled it as one of the reasons to own an Xbox One. The Microsoft Store also has the system requirements for it too. Here's what you need to know.

Forza Horizon 4 PC system requirements

Forza Horizon 4 PC minimum requirements

  • OS: Windows 10 version 15063.0 or higher
  • DirectX: DirectX 12 API
  • Memory: 8GB
  • VRAM: 2GB
  • Processor: Intel i3-4170 @ 3.7Ghz or Intel i5 750 @ 2.67Ghz
  • Graphics card: Nvidia GTX 650 Ti or Nvidia GT 740 or AMD R7 250x

Forza Horizon 4 PC recommended requirements

  • OS: Windows 10 version 15063.0 or higher
  • DirectX: DirectX 12 API
  • Memory: 12GB
  • VRAM: 4GB
  • Processor: Intel i7-3820 @ 3.6Ghz
  • Graphics: Nvidia GTX 970 or NVidia GTX 1060 3GB or AMD R9 290x or AMD RX 470

With the game being playable at E3, Microsoft put up a substantial amount of information pertaining to the game such as its modes and how the Seasons feature works. It also snuck in the game's frame rate and resolution for the Xbox One X - Microsoft's most powerful console ever. Suffice to say, if you were expecting an improvement over last year's Forza Horizon 3 with 4K gameplay at 60fps, think again.

"Xbox One X players will have the option to play the game in native 4K at 30fps, or play in 60fps at a lower resolution," writes Xbox Wire Editor Mike Nelson. He didn't specify what this "lower resolution" is though if we were to hazard a guess, it would be 1080p.

Developers have struggled to hit 4K 60fps performance in most games this generation on iterative consoles, be it the PS4 Pro or Xbox One X. One high profile casualty was Destiny 2 which ended up being 30fps on both PS4 and Xbox One X at 4K due to CPU limitations. It makes us wonder how the next Xbox could pan out and if frame rate becomes a bigger priority for developers and console makers going forward.

