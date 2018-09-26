Microsoft has announced a new Xbox One S 1TB bundle that comes with a full-game download of Fortnite Battle Royale, some free in-game currency, a few timed-exclusive Fortnite items, and one-month trial for subscription services Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold. The bundle will be available worldwide starting this week; it costs $300 (about Rs. 21,800) in the US. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Microsoft India on availability and pricing in the country and will update this story if we hear back.

The game is free for everyone, so that’s not really worth touting in a hardware bundle. As for currency, you get 2,000 V-Bucks, which Microsoft says is enough to pick up a Battle Pass – a new Fortnite season is around the corner – and some in-game items. But it’s the last of those that is the most interesting of the lot: an Eon cosmetic set including Legendary Eon Character Outfit, Epic Aurora Glider, and Rare Resonator Pickaxe. Microsoft said “you can find [them] first on Xbox One”, which suggests they won’t be always exclusive.

In its announcement, Microsoft noted that Fortnite on Xbox One supports cross-platform play with players on Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and Nintendo Switch. That’s likely a slight jab at its console-rival Sony, which blocks cross-play on PS4 with other consoles, namely Xbox One and Switch. Sony has refused to budge despite pressure from players, settling on the argument that “PlayStation is the best place to play”. Of course, Microsoft has more incentive to play nice given Xbox One has sold half the units of PS4.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.