Fortnite Finally Available for Download on Xbox One in India

Fortnite was already available for PC, PS4, iOS, and Android users in India.

By | Updated: 27 May 2019 16:34 IST
Fortnite Finally Available for Download on Xbox One in India

Fortnite requires Xbox Live Gold subscription

Highlights
  • Fortnite's delay on Xbox One in India was confirmed last year
  • The game is now available for free download in the country
  • It is over 15GB in size

Fortnite, the third-person shooter game that's already quite popular in India through its cross-play, cross-progression support between PC, PS4, Android, and iOS, is now available for download on Xbox One in India. The new change comes several months after Epic Games formally confirmed the delay in bringing the Xbox One version of Fortnite to the Indian market. While Fortnite is now available for free download in the country directly through Microsoft Store, it does require Xbox Live Gold subscription. Gamers can also play both Battle Royale and Creative modes.

To leverage the new development and download Fortnite on your Xbox One console in India, go to the Fortnite listing from the India Microsoft Store and then hit the Get button. Alternatively, search for Fortnite in Store on your Xbox One. The game is over 15GB in size. As we mentioned, it is available for free download through requires Xbox Live Gold subscription.

Back in March last year, Epic Games had confirmed Gadgets 360 the delay in the launch of Fortnite.

"Because we want to make sure Xbox players have a good experience, we have not shipped on Xbox in India due to data centre proximity concerns. We want to make it available in the future, however," the company had said in the statement emailed to Gadgets 360.

Nevertheless, it appears that the things are getting better, and finally, Epic Games have got the servers to bring Fortnite on the Xbox One for Indian users.

Former Gadgets 360 staffer and video game journalist Rishi Alwani first reported the arrival of the Fortnite version in India through a tweet. It is also believed that instead of setting up dedicated servers in the country, the game could be using some servers located in Southeast Asia.

We've reached out Epic Games for clarity on the development, and we'll update this story as and when we hear from them.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Fortnite Finally Available for Download on Xbox One in India
