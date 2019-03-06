Fortnite Xbox One Bundle in the Works: Report

Epic Games may be partnering with Microsoft on a new Xbox One Fortnite bundle. According to a recent report, we could see a Fortnite-branded Xbox One console soon. While it's unknown if this could be an Xbox One S or Xbox One X, it will sport a custom design based on Fortnite rather than be just a console with the game packed in as we've seen in the past. It will be interesting to see if Sony and Nintendo offer something similar with their consoles as both the PS4 and Nintendo Switch were previously sold with Fortnite too.

"[W]e've heard Microsoft may be gearing up to announce a Fortnite Edition console with a custom Fortnite design, rather than a simple game bundle. It's unclear whether the Fortnite console would be a regular S, an X, or a disc-less version at this time, but we'll keep you posted as soon as we know more," reads a post from Windows Central that first broke the news citing sources familiar with the matter.

The previous Fortnite Xbox One bundle included a 1TB Xbox One S along with a full-game download of Fortnite Battle Royale, some free in-game currency, a few timed-exclusive Fortnite items, and one-month trial for subscription services Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold.

The game is free for everyone, so that's not really worth touting in a hardware bundle. As for currency, you get 2,000 V-Bucks, which Microsoft said is enough to pick up a Battle Pass – a new Fortnite season is around the corner – and some in-game items.

But it's the last of those that is the most interesting of the lot: an Eon cosmetic set including Legendary Eon Character Outfit, Epic Aurora Glider, and Rare Resonator Pickaxe. Microsoft said “you can find [them] first on Xbox One”, which suggests they won't be always exclusive.

How this new bundle will differ will be a point of interest. More so when you consider the competition with Apex Legends, PUBG, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout all offering similar battle royale-styled gameplay and regular content updates.

Earlier today, the Fortnite 8.01 update hit. Developer Epic Games stated that it adds buried treasure to the map as well as the Slide Duos Limited Time Mode (LTM). In addition to this, there's a subtle gameplay tweak along with the Fortnite update 8.01, allowing players to slide down terrain without taking damage from 65 degrees to 75 degrees. The Fortnite update 8.01 download size is around 150MB on iOS and roughly 837MB on Xbox One.

