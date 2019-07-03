Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Fortnite Stranger Things Crossover Event Tipped by Upside Down Portals Popping Up in Game

Fortnite Stranger Things Crossover Event Tipped by Upside Down Portals Popping Up in Game

The portals won’t take you to Upside Down. Not yet, at least.

By | Updated: 3 July 2019 18:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Fortnite Stranger Things Crossover Event Tipped by Upside Down Portals Popping Up in Game

Photo Credit: Twitter / @FortnitesNews

Netflix teased a collaboration with Epic Games at E3 2019.

Highlights
  • A Stranger Things crossover event is yet to be officially confirmed
  • The portals have surfaced in the Mega Mall location
  • Scoops Ahoy ice cream parlour from the series is also there

Fortnite is no stranger to crossover events with big names and franchises in the entertainment biz. Remember the Wick's Bounty mode that brought John Wick to the game? Well, this time, Epic Games looks set to add a dash of supernatural horror to its hit game. Fortnite players have started seeing strange portals in the game, which look eerily similar to those in Netflix's Stranger Things. But unlike the TV series, the portals in Fortnite won't take players to the scary Upside Down dimension. At least not yet, but maybe tomorrow when Stranger Things season 3 arrives on Netflix.

Netflix teased a collaboration with Epic Games when E3 2019 was underway, but the company did not reveal anything specific at the time. Later, the Fortnite Season 9 update introduced a new location called Mega Mall, which played host to a Scoops Ahoy ice cream store. Stranger Things fans will instantly recognise Scoops Ahoy as the fictional ice cream parlour depicted in the series. So yes, the yet-to-be-announced ‘Fortnite x Strangers Things' crossover has been in the teaser arena for quite some time.

Coming back to the portals in Fortnite, as we mentioned, they don't act as gateways to the hellish Upside Down world. Not yet, at least. As of now, entering the portal transports players to just another part of the Mega Mall. Moreover, small ice creams (apparently from Scoops Ahoy) are scattered in the Mega Mall area, and eating them gives a health boost of five points.

As of now Epic Games or Netflix are yet to confirm the crossover, but with Season 3 of Stranger Things just a day away, we expect an announcement sooner than later. So far, we are yet to come across any abnormal behaviour exhibited by the portals from the clips shared by Fortnite players. But we do hope for some monstrous arrivals and darkness-themed action when the crossover eventually goes live.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fortnite, Stranger Things, Epic Games
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Honor 9X Teased to Debut With 7nm Octa-Core HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC
Xiaomi Set to Host Mi Pop 2019 for Fans in India on July 17
Honor Smartphones
Fortnite Stranger Things Crossover Event Tipped by Upside Down Portals Popping Up in Game
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Vivo Z1 Pro Review
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro Gets a 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage Option in India
  3. Vivo Z1 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, Game Mode 5.0 Launched in India
  4. Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme X vs Samsung Galaxy M40
  5. Realme X to Launch in India on July 15, Company Confirms
  6. Spider-Man: Far From Home Full Movie Leaked on Torrent, Piracy Networks
  7. Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9e With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched
  8. WhatsApp for Android May Soon Offer a 'QR Code Shortcut'
  9. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Get June Security Update, Screen Recording Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.