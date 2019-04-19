Technology News

Fortnite World Cup Creative Announced With $3 Million Prize Money

, 19 April 2019
Fortnite World Cup Creative Announced With $3 Million Prize Money

Fortnite World Cup Creative Trials will begin from April 29

Highlights

Fortnite World Cup Creative Trials will be designed by community Creators

Participants need to submit their best clip on YouTube

Special Fortnite captains will judge the entries

Fortnite World Cup is Epic Games' official competitive event for its battle royale game. And while it's predominantly focussed on solos and duos match ups wherein the objective is to be the last player or team standing, much like regular battle royale games, it appears that Epic Games wants the Fortnite World Cup to broaden its audience beyond the e-sports crowd by announcing the Fortnite World Cup Creative Trials. This would leverage the game's Creative Mode that allows players to create their own play spaces. From April 29 to June 7, there will be five showcase events to kick off Fortnite World Cup Creative Trials designed by community Creators. The company has also built a whopping $3 million (roughly Rs. 20.80 crores) Creative prize pool dedicated to the Creative Trials.

Participants in the World Cup Creative tournament will have to try out the latest Creative Trial and submit their best clip using the event-specific hashtag on YouTube. There will be special Fortnite captains to select the top submissions as winners. Moreover, the selected winners each week will be headed to New York City to participate in the Fortnite World Cup Creative Finals.

Epic Games has revealed that the first Creative Trial will be built and judged by Cizzore. It will also announce a new Creative Trial every week through its social channels.

The addition of the Creative Trials to the existing World Cup schedule would help Epic Games attract more gamers. It announced the Creative Mode last year to offer Fortnite gamers with the ability to construct their own experiences and make their own levels, similar to how people build their 3D adventures on Microsoft's Minecraft.

As announced last year, Fortnite World Cup is set to bring as much as $100 million (roughly Rs. 693 crores) prize money to gamers through various events.

Comments

