NDTV Gadgets360.com

Fortnite Season 5 Week 9 Challenges Leaked

, 06 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Fortnite Season 5 Week 9 Challenges Leaked

Highlights

  • Week 9 challenges available Friday
  • Delayed due to 'critical controller issue'
  • Patch v5.40 available Thursday

Fortnite enthusiasts have dug into the game assets to figure out the “Week 9 Challenges” for the battle royale game’s ongoing Season 5.

According to Fortnite Tracker, here is the list of free and Battle Pass challenges for Fortnite Season 5 Week 9:

Free Challenges

  • Deal damage with Explosive Weapons to opponents - 0/500; 5 Battle Stars
  • Use an ATK (All Terrain Kart) - 0/1; 5 Battle Stars
  • Follow the treasure map found in ShiftyShafts (Hard) - 0/1; 10 Battle Stars

Battle Pass Challenges

  • Search Chests in Pleasant Park - 0/7; 5 Battle Stars
  • Dance Off with another player near Loot Lake - 0/1; 5 Battle Stars
  • Assault Rifle Eliminations (Hard) - 0/5; 10 Battle Stars
  • Eliminate opponents in Tomato Temple (Hard) - 0/3; 10 Battle Stars

Given these challenges have been leaked, there’s always the possibility that the final list might differ.

Fortnite Week 9 Challenges will be unlocked Friday, September 7, with patch v5.40 dropping Thursday, due to a ‘critical controller issue’, Epic Game said.

Version 5.40 of Fortnite is also set to bring performance improvements on the Nintendo Switch, with Epic Games having worked with Nintendo to address issues. A temporary fix involves installing Fortnite on a microSD card, Epic Games said.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fortnite, Epic Games
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
The Elder Scrolls: Blades Release Date Seemingly Moves to December
Captain Marvel Photos: First Look at Her Suit, Skrulls, and Young Nick Fury
AI Camera Phones
Fortnite Season 5 Week 9 Challenges Leaked
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Realme 2 Sale
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Pro With AI Face Unlock Launched in India
  2. OnePlus 6T Leak Hints at Waterdrop Notch, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
  3. Vivo V11 Pro Set to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  4. Nokia 9 Image Leak Tips a Crazy Camera Setup at the Back
  5. Xiaomi Poco F1 Update Brings Camera Optimisations, AOSP Buttons
  6. Uber Says Its Air Taxi Can Cut Travel Time in Mumbai by 90 Percent
  7. Moto G6 Plus India Launch Set for September 10
  8. Vivo V11 Pro With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Launched in India
  9. Honor 8X, 8X Max Affordable Smartphones Go Official in China
  10. MIUI 10 Coming 'Soon' to Redmi 6 Series, Global Beta ROM 8.9.6 Released
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.