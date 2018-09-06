Fortnite Season 5 Week 9 Challenges Leaked

Fortnite enthusiasts have dug into the game assets to figure out the “Week 9 Challenges” for the battle royale game’s ongoing Season 5.

According to Fortnite Tracker, here is the list of free and Battle Pass challenges for Fortnite Season 5 Week 9:

Free Challenges

Deal damage with Explosive Weapons to opponents - 0/500; 5 Battle Stars

Use an ATK (All Terrain Kart) - 0/1; 5 Battle Stars

Follow the treasure map found in ShiftyShafts (Hard) - 0/1; 10 Battle Stars

Battle Pass Challenges

Search Chests in Pleasant Park - 0/7; 5 Battle Stars

Dance Off with another player near Loot Lake - 0/1; 5 Battle Stars

Assault Rifle Eliminations (Hard) - 0/5; 10 Battle Stars

Eliminate opponents in Tomato Temple (Hard) - 0/3; 10 Battle Stars

Given these challenges have been leaked, there’s always the possibility that the final list might differ.

Fortnite Week 9 Challenges will be unlocked Friday, September 7, with patch v5.40 dropping Thursday, due to a ‘critical controller issue’, Epic Game said.

Version 5.40 of Fortnite is also set to bring performance improvements on the Nintendo Switch, with Epic Games having worked with Nintendo to address issues. A temporary fix involves installing Fortnite on a microSD card, Epic Games said.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.