Fortnite Season 5 Week 9 Challenges Leaked

Fortnite enthusiasts have dug into the game assets to figure out the “Week 9 Challenges” for the battle royale game’s ongoing Season 5.
According to Fortnite Tracker, here is the list of free and Battle Pass challenges for Fortnite Season 5 Week 9:
Free Challenges
Battle Pass Challenges
Given these challenges have been leaked, there’s always the possibility that the final list might differ.
Fortnite Week 9 Challenges will be unlocked Friday, September 7, with patch v5.40 dropping Thursday, due to a ‘critical controller issue’, Epic Game said.
Version 5.40 of Fortnite is also set to bring performance improvements on the Nintendo Switch, with Epic Games having worked with Nintendo to address issues. A temporary fix involves installing Fortnite on a microSD card, Epic Games said.
