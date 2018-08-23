Fortnite Season 5 Week 7 Challenges Leaked

Fortnite enthusiasts have dug into the game assets to figure out the “Week 7 challenges” for the battle royale game’s ongoing Season 5.

According to Fortnite Tracker, here is the list of free and Battle Pass challenges for Fortnite Season 5 Week 7:

Free Challenges

Visit the centre of Named Locations in a Single Match – 0/4; 5 Battle Stars

Search Supply Drops - 0/3; 5 Battle Stars

SMG Eliminations (Hard) - 0/3; 10 Battle Stars

Battle Pass Challenges

Deal damage to opponents' structures with Remote Explosives - 0/5000; 5 Battle Stars

Search Chests in Lucky Landing - 0/7; 5 Battle Stars

Follow the treasure map found in Pleasant Park (Hard) - 0/1; 10 Battle Stars

Eliminate opponents in Lazy Links (Hard) - 0/3; 10 Battle Stars

A total of 7,000 XP will be available. Given these challenges have been leaked, there’s always the possibility that the final list might differ.

“Week 7 challenges” will go live Friday, August 24, with Fortnite patch v5.30 dropping Thursday, August 23.

On Wednesday, Epic Games also announced scheduled downtime in preparation for patch v5.30, starting 1:30pm IST on Thursday.

Meanwhile, two new items – Dino Guard Gear and Abstrakt Outfit – are now available in the store.

Epic Games' efforts with Fortnite have seen it rake in $1 billion in micro-transactions alone, according to research firm SuperData (via GamesIndustry.biz), between October 2017 to May 2018.

