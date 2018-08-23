NDTV Gadgets360.com

Fortnite Season 5 Week 7 Challenges Leaked

, 23 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Fortnite Season 5 Week 7 Challenges Leaked

Highlights

  • Week 7 challenges available Friday
  • Total of 7,000 XP
  • Final list might be different

Fortnite enthusiasts have dug into the game assets to figure out the “Week 7 challenges” for the battle royale game’s ongoing Season 5.

According to Fortnite Tracker, here is the list of free and Battle Pass challenges for Fortnite Season 5 Week 7:

Free Challenges

  • Visit the centre of Named Locations in a Single Match – 0/4; 5 Battle Stars
  • Search Supply Drops - 0/3; 5 Battle Stars
  • SMG Eliminations (Hard) - 0/3; 10 Battle Stars

Battle Pass Challenges

  • Deal damage to opponents' structures with Remote Explosives - 0/5000; 5 Battle Stars
  • Search Chests in Lucky Landing - 0/7; 5 Battle Stars
  • Follow the treasure map found in Pleasant Park (Hard) - 0/1; 10 Battle Stars
  • Eliminate opponents in Lazy Links (Hard) - 0/3; 10 Battle Stars

A total of 7,000 XP will be available. Given these challenges have been leaked, there’s always the possibility that the final list might differ.

“Week 7 challenges” will go live Friday, August 24, with Fortnite patch v5.30 dropping Thursday, August 23.

On Wednesday, Epic Games also announced scheduled downtime in preparation for patch v5.30, starting 1:30pm IST on Thursday.

Meanwhile, two new items – Dino Guard Gear and Abstrakt Outfit – are now available in the store.

Epic Games' efforts with Fortnite have seen it rake in $1 billion in micro-transactions alone, according to research firm SuperData (via GamesIndustry.biz), between October 2017 to May 2018.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fortnite, Epic Games
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Apple, Google Face Growing Revolt Over App Store 'Tax'
China's Huawei, ZTE Blocked From Australia's 5G Network
Vivo Nex
Fortnite Season 5 Week 7 Challenges Leaked
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Energy Efficient ACs
TRENDING
  1. Poco F1 With Snapdragon 845, Up to 8GB RAM Launched: Highlights
  2. Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus First Impressions
  3. Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Mi A2 vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1
  4. Oppo F9 Pro and Oppo F9 First Impressions
  5. Xiaomi Poco F1 vs OnePlus 6 vs Asus ZenFone 5Z
  6. Flipkart Launches a Refurbished Goods Platform Called '2GUD'
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 With Bluetooth-Enabled S Pen Launched in India
  8. Xiaomi Poco F1 First Impressions
  9. Flipkart Sale to Be Held on August 25, Deals and Offers Previewed
  10. Xiaomi Poco F1 vs Oppo F9 Pro
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.