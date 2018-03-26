Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Fortnite Week 5 Challenges Now Live: What You Need to Know

 
, 26 March 2018
Fortnite Week 5 Challenges Now Live: What You Need to Know

Highlights

  • Fornite Week 5 challenges are now live
  • This allows opportunities to earn new gear
  • You can also boost your experience by partaking in these challenges

Not content with rolling out Fortnite on iOS, Epic Games has made Fortnite's Week 5 challenge for Season 3 Battle Pass owners live. What this means is, there are new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. Earning more Fortnite Battle Stars increases your tier (upto the season limit of 100). You can also earn timed rewards, cosmetic items, and XP boosts. In order to access weekly challenges along with those from the weeks past, you need to buy the Fortnite Season 3 Battle Pass. It's priced at 950 V-Bucks (Fortnite's in-game currency) which works out to around $10 (approximately Rs. 650).

Fortnite Week 5 Challenges

  • Use the Bush: equip the bush camouflage when you find it and you’ve bagged this challenge. The bush can be found randomly in Treasure Chests. This grants you five stars.
  • Search Chests in Moisty Mire: to get this for an easy five stars, you'll need to find seven chests in the Moisty Mire. Check the roots of trees and even chop a few if you hear the magic tinkling sound.
  • Deal damage with pickaxe to opponents: to gain five stars from this challenge you'll need to dole out 200 points of damage and the best way to do so is immediately on landing before your foes can get weapons.
  • Visit different Gas Stations in a single match: to earn this you'll need to visit three gas stations in a single match. It rewards you with five stars. 
  • Follow the treasure map found in Anarchy Acres: you don't need to find the map to complete this. Instead just hop on over to the spot between the West of Junk Junction and South of the giant llama.
  • Pistol Eliminations: this gets you 10 stars for three pistol kills. The hand cannon is a safe option due to the damage it doles out.
  • Eliminate opponents in Tilted Towers: neutralising three enemies in Tilted Towers gets you 10 stars. Considering how popular that locale is for its loot makes it easy pickings.

 

With Fortnite yet to hit mass availability on mobile where are you playing the game? Let us know in the comments.

