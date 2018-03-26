Fortnite Week 5 Challenges Now Live: What You Need to Know

Why Game of Thrones Creators Writing Star Wars Might Be a Bad, Bad Idea
Not content with rolling out Fortnite on iOS, Epic Games has made Fortnite's Week 5 challenge for Season 3 Battle Pass owners live. What this means is, there are new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. Earning more Fortnite Battle Stars increases your tier (upto the season limit of 100). You can also earn timed rewards, cosmetic items, and XP boosts. In order to access weekly challenges along with those from the weeks past, you need to buy the Fortnite Season 3 Battle Pass. It's priced at 950 V-Bucks (Fortnite's in-game currency) which works out to around $10 (approximately Rs. 650).
With Fortnite yet to hit mass availability on mobile where are you playing the game? Let us know in the comments.
If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement