Fortnite Was Nintendo Switch’s Most Played Game of 2018 in Europe

, 14 January 2019
Highlights

  • Older fare like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe have also made the list
  • Fortnite was the most downloaded game in the US
  • Nintendo Switch launch title Breath of Wild was number 2 on the list

Fortnite on Nintendo Switch was the most played game on Nintendo's console in Europe. Nintendo released information regarding the most played games on its newest console and it seems that Epic Games' battle royale sensation leads the pack. No surprise when you consider that Fortnite is also the most downloaded game on the eShop. Nonetheless, it's not like Fortnite was the only game that Switch owners played. Nintendo itself had a host of games on the list such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 2, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to name a few. Here's the full list.

Nintendo Switch most played games 2018

1. Fortnite
2. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
3. Super Mario Odyssey
4. Splatoon 2
5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
6. FIFA 19
7. Minecraft
8. Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu
9. Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee
10. Xenoblade Chronicles 2
11. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
12. Rocket League
13. Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
14. Pokemon Quest
15. Stardew Valley
16. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
17. Octopath Traveler
18. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
19. Paladins
20. Super Mario Party
21. Mario Tennis Aces

The list, spotted by Nintendo Everything, makes sense when you consider how well the Nintendo Switch has been selling.

The Nintendo Switch has shipped 22.86 million units since launch according to Nintendo's latest financial results for the six month period ending on September 30, 2018. It sold 3.19 million units in this quarter. In addition to this, games such as Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze sold 1.67 million units since releasing in May and Mario Tennis Aces sold 2.16 million units since its June debut. The total number of games that have sold over a million units over this six month period amounts to a grand total of nine. This of course includes games from other publishers. According to Nintendo, the total games sold on the Nintendo Switch has hit 42.13 million units, a 91.3 percent increase on a year-on-year basis.

This isn't all. The Nintendo 3DS has sold well despite being in its eighth year since launch. The handheld has shipped one million units in this six month period while software sales reached 6.27 million units (54.6 percent decrease on a year-on-year basis). Its lifetime to date sales stand at an impressive 73.53 million.

Furthermore, total sales of the Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition and Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition stand at 3.69 million units. Turning to our digital business for dedicated video game platforms, sales of downloadable versions of packaged software and add-on content for Nintendo Switch showed especially good growth, bringing digital sales to 39.1 billion yen (71.7 percent increase on a year-on-year basis).

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo, Fortnite
