Fortnite Valentine's Day Challenges Leaked

Fortnite may be celebrating the Lunar New Year, but it appears the in-game festivities in Epic Games' battle royale shooter go beyond that. Dataminers have uncovered the presence of Fortnite Valentine's Day challenges which are speculated to go live with the Fortnite 7.40 update which could have a February 12 release date going by the company's past update schedule. What's more is, there could be new cosmetic items too such as a Dark Love Ranger Skin. As for the challenges themselves, they will likely be available from Valentine's Day onwards, which makes sense when you consider that weekly challenges release on Thursday, which is February 14.

Photo Credit: PXLPlat | Twitter

And while some leakers suggest it would have six daily challenges, others are of the opinion that it would vary.

"It is a challenge bundle. with different sets," stated Shwubblz, a noted Fortnite leaker on Reddit. "Four daily challenges, five then six then seven so maybe a themed pickaxe or back bling with the challenges!"

Interestingly, it appears that the Dark Love Ranger skin isn't viewable by leakers just yet.

"The Dark Love Ranger skin style may be leaked, although it's more than likely the file will be encrypted, meaning data-miners will not be able to access the skin until it has been unlocked," claims Fortnite leaks site Fornite Insider.

Aside from rolling out the Fortnite 7.30 update, Epic Games has discounted Fortnite's Save the World mode by 50 percent on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. This has been done to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Fortnite Save the World has been in paid early access since 2017 and is expected to go free-to-play sometime this year. It pits you and your friends (or you alone) versus the game's enemies across a host of missions. The popular battle royale mode, which launched later, is and continues to be free. Fortnite Save the World prices are as below.

Fortnite Save the World Lunar Event sale prices for PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Fortnite Standard – $19.99 instead of $39.99 (around Rs 1,400 instead of Rs. 2,800)

– $19.99 instead of $39.99 (around Rs 1,400 instead of Rs. 2,800) Fortnite Deluxe – $29.99 instead of $59.99 (almost Rs. 2,100 instead of Rs. 4,200)

– $29.99 instead of $59.99 (almost Rs. 2,100 instead of Rs. 4,200) Fortnite Super Deluxe – $44.99 instead of $89.99 (approximately Rs. 3,150 instead of Rs. 6,300)

– $44.99 instead of $89.99 (approximately Rs. 3,150 instead of Rs. 6,300) Fortnite Limited Edition – $74.99 instead of $149.99 (close to Rs. 5,250 instead of Rs. 10,500)

