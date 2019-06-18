Fortnite v9.30 update is here, and this one brings a tonne of new elements to the Battle Royale mode. The most notable addition is Chug Splash, a new item that will help players heal their teammates by throwing the health potion containers at them. Interestingly, it can also heal enemies if they fall in Chug Splash's activity radius. Sniper shootout duos and three-person squad battles called Trios have made their way via the LTM (Limited Time Mode) route. Fortnite Creative and Save The World mode also get a host of new items with the v9.30 update.

The most notable addition to the Fortnite Battle Royale mode comes in the form of Chug Splash, a health potion that can be used to heal other players or teammates in a match. Unlike other regenerative items like bandages, which are used to heal oneself, the Chug Splash cylinders can be thrown at teammates to help recover their health.

All players, both friends and foes, will get 20 health points if they are in splash radius. And in case their health is full, an equal number of shield points will be awarded. Chug Splash can be found in stacks of two cylinders from Floor Loot, Chests, Vending Machines, Supply Drops, and Llamas.

Just like the majority of Fortnite updates, weapon characteristics have been changed with the v9.30 update as well. The damage dealt by Combat Shotgun at long and medium distance has been reduced, while Boom Pow, Dual Pistols, and Dynamite have been vaulted. Solid Gold Squads, Trios (three-person battle royale mode), and Sniper Shootout Duos make their debut as LTM content in Fortnite Battle Royale.

A new Prop-O-Matic element has been added to Fortnite Creative, allowing players to transform into a prop to hide from opponents and also create their own prop discovery game. Wasteland and Caldera Island are two new islands that have arrived with Fortnite V9.30 update, alongside new game settings for tweaking outdoor lighting and fog.

The patch notes also mention the arrival of a new Storm Shield Endurance mode in Fortnite Save The World, alongside Chromium Ramirez and Diecast Jonesy (also known as Chrome Commandos) who have returned to the event store.