Fortnite Content Update for Patch v9.30 Adds Revolver, Brings Back Pump Shotgun

The update also adds 14 Days of Summer event.

By | Updated: 27 June 2019 17:40 IST
Fortnite update is now live for PC, PS4, and Xbox one users

Highlights
  • The new Revolver can fire medium ammo and hold six rounds
  • Pump Shotgun is back after being vaulted a few weeks ago
  • New Kevin prefabs are available in Creative mode

Epic Games has released a new content update for Fortnite, which brings a number of goodies and gameplay improvements for Battle Royale, Creative, and Save The World modes. The content update, which was released Tuesday evening, is a part of patch v9.30. Fortnite content update #1 for patch v9.30 adds a new weapon in the form of Revolver and brings back several from the vault, including Pump Shotgun, in the Battle Royale mode. The update is now live for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

According to the official patch notes, Fortnite's newest weapon Revolver fires medium ammo and can hold six rounds. It will inflict 63/66 damage per shot and can be found in floor loot, chests, vending machines, supply drops, and loot carriers.

Among the unvaulted weapons in Fortnite, you will get Pump Shotgun, which is a fan favourite, but was removed a few weeks ago around the beginning of Season 9. It can be found in floor loot and vending machines. Explaining the reasoning behind brings back Pump Shotgun, Epic says, “there's been a lot of feedback around the Tactical Shotgun and Combat Shotgun effectiveness, and so we're experimenting with a world where the Pump Shotgun joins the current shotgun lineup”. Shockwave Grenade and Suppressed SMG have also been unvaulted.

Additionally, Epic has vaulted Tactical Assault Rifle, Impulse Grenades, Rift-To-Go, and Pirate Cannon.

In other changes, Tactical Shotgun, Burst SMG, SemiAuto Sniper Rifle, and FlintKnock Pistol have seen availability adjustment, whereas the Minigun and Heavy Assault Rifle have seen changes in player damage. Infantry Rifle and DrumGun's clip size has also been changed.

14 Days of Summer event have also been added to Battle Royale and Save The World modes.

In the Creative mode, new Kevin prefabs are available alongside new Kevin and Lake House galleries. Lastly, in the Save The World mode, a new Astro bat 9000 weapon has been listed in weekly store.

Comments

Further reading: Fortnite, Fortnite v9.30, Epic Games, Battle Royale
