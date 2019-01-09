Another week, another Fortnite content update. Dubbed the Fortnite v7.10 content update 3, Epic Games' battle royale shooter for Android, iOS, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC gets new weapons like a suppressed sniper rifle. There's a new community creation called DM Arena in the Fortnite's Creative Mode showcase called The Block too. Furthermore, Epic Games reconfirmed the 14 Days of Fortnite event has been extended for a limited time. Also, Fortnite's Save the World mode gets new weapons like Santa's Little Helper, it launches explosives that damage and knock back enemies. It does not consume ammo but has very low durability and will be available from January 9 to January 16 in-game.

Fortnite V7.10 Content Update 3 patch notes

Suppressed Sniper Rifle added: available in Epic and Legendary variants. Can be found from chests, floor loot, Vending Machines, and Supply Drops. A single shot, scoped sniper rifle. The suppressor makes for a quieter shot, trading stealth for power. Deals 100/105 base damage.

Six Shooter has been vaulted.

The following variants of the Burst Assault Rifle have been vaulted: Uncommon, Common, Rare.

Dual Pistols have been unvaulted.

Dynamite drop rate reduced by 40 percent.

Boom Box adjustments: drop rate reduced by 33%. Health reduced from 600 to 400. Duration reduced from 25 seconds to 18 seconds.

Santa's Little Helper will be available in the Weekly Store: Launches explosive presents that damage and knockback groups of enemies. Does not consume ammo, but has very low durability.

The Popshot Shotgun will be available as a Frostnite Weekly Challenge reward.

Following a communication snafu that saw Epic Games release an incorrect end date for its 14 Days of Fortnite event, its first response was to give those who completed any of the 14 Days of Fortnite challenges an Equalizer Glider to compensate for giving out an incorrect end date for the event. However it soon announced it would bring it back until January 15.

"We communicated an incorrect end date for the 14 Days of Fortnite event and did not feel the Equalizer Glider compensation was the right approach," a post from Epic Games dated January 4 reads. "After further discussion, we've decided to bring back this event early next week through January 15 at 3 AM ET [1:30pm IST]. We'll also be enabling some of the most popular Limited Time Modes that were available during the event."

"Players who were unable to complete those challenges will be able to earn all of the rewards they may have initially missed out on. All challenges will be available to complete for the entire duration of the event. Unfortunately, progress on partially completed challenges has to be reset."

