  Fortnite v5.30 Patch Brings Peformance Improvements to Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

Fortnite v5.30 Patch Brings Peformance Improvements to Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

23 August 2018
Fortnite v5.30 Patch Brings Peformance Improvements to Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

Highlights

  • Score Royale LTM has also been added
  • A new item called Rift-To-Go is a part of the update too
  • Loading times on Switch and Xbox One have been improved

The Fortnite v5.30 patch for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, iOS, and Android has been detailed by Epic Games. Aside from bringing a new limited time mode in Score Royale as well as the Rift-To-Go item,  some improvements for Fortnite on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One have been added. Epic Games also announced scheduled downtime in preparation for patch v5.30, starting 1:30pm IST on Thursday. On iOS the Fortune v5.30 patch download size is around 1.15GB.

Fortnite v5.30 Nintendo Switch and Xbox One performance improvements

  • Fixed some very long hitches seen during long game sessions caused by the Replay System.
  • Optimized loading of Outfits to reduce disk load during the early game (particularly skydiving). This should mean buildings and Outfits load faster.
  • Improved building streaming performance on Xbox One and Switch. This will help buildings load in more quickly during skydiving, reducing the chances of landing on a low-detail model.
  • Improved load times on Xbox One and Switch.

Epic also detailed what you can expect out of Score Royale LTM. It's being described as a game mode where you "collect points to claim Victory Royale in this new Limited Time Mode". Whoever has the most points at the end of the match wins.

Fortnite Score Royale LTM - how to play

Summary
Earn points by collecting coins, opening loot containers and eliminating other players. The first to cross the High Score threshold wins the Victory Royale.   

Mode details

  • Early game Storm circles are larger and the Storms move in more slowly, giving players more time to spread out and search for loot.    
  • Late game Storms move in fast! Earn enough points for the Victory Royale before they close in.

Fortnite Score Royale LTM scoring chart

  • Winning Score (Solo) 2000
  • Winning Score (Duos) 3000
  • Winning Score (Squads) 4500
  • Use an Apple or Mushroom 10
  • Open an Ammo Box 25
  • Open a Llama 50
  • Open a Supply Drop 100
  • Eliminate an Enemy 100
  • Open a Treasure Chest 50
  • Find a Bronze Coin 30
  • Find a Silver Coin 50
  • Find a Gold Coin100

 

Previously, Fortnite Season 5 Week 7 challenges were leaked and two new items – Dino Guard Gear and Abstrakt Outfit – are now available in the store.

Are you still playing Fortnite? Let us know in the comments.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Further reading: Fortnite, Fortnite Battle Royale, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4, Android, iOS, Fortnite v5.3, Fortnite 5.3, Epic Games
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Fortnite v5.30 Patch Brings Peformance Improvements to Xbox One and Nintendo Switch
