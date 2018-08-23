The Fortnite v5.30 patch for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, iOS, and Android has been detailed by Epic Games. Aside from bringing a new limited time mode in Score Royale as well as the Rift-To-Go item, some improvements for Fortnite on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One have been added. Epic Games also announced scheduled downtime in preparation for patch v5.30, starting 1:30pm IST on Thursday. On iOS the Fortune v5.30 patch download size is around 1.15GB.
Epic also detailed what you can expect out of Score Royale LTM. It's being described as a game mode where you "collect points to claim Victory Royale in this new Limited Time Mode". Whoever has the most points at the end of the match wins.
Summary
Earn points by collecting coins, opening loot containers and eliminating other players. The first to cross the High Score threshold wins the Victory Royale.
Mode details
Previously, Fortnite Season 5 Week 7 challenges were leaked and two new items – Dino Guard Gear and Abstrakt Outfit – are now available in the store.
