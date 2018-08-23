The Fortnite v5.30 patch for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, iOS, and Android has been detailed by Epic Games. Aside from bringing a new limited time mode in Score Royale as well as the Rift-To-Go item, some improvements for Fortnite on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One have been added. Epic Games also announced scheduled downtime in preparation for patch v5.30, starting 1:30pm IST on Thursday. On iOS the Fortune v5.30 patch download size is around 1.15GB.

Fortnite v5.30 Nintendo Switch and Xbox One performance improvements

Fixed some very long hitches seen during long game sessions caused by the Replay System.

Optimized loading of Outfits to reduce disk load during the early game (particularly skydiving). This should mean buildings and Outfits load faster.

Improved building streaming performance on Xbox One and Switch. This will help buildings load in more quickly during skydiving, reducing the chances of landing on a low-detail model.

Improved load times on Xbox One and Switch.

Epic also detailed what you can expect out of Score Royale LTM. It's being described as a game mode where you "collect points to claim Victory Royale in this new Limited Time Mode". Whoever has the most points at the end of the match wins.

Fortnite Score Royale LTM - how to play

Summary

Earn points by collecting coins, opening loot containers and eliminating other players. The first to cross the High Score threshold wins the Victory Royale.



Mode details

Early game Storm circles are larger and the Storms move in more slowly, giving players more time to spread out and search for loot.

Late game Storms move in fast! Earn enough points for the Victory Royale before they close in.

Fortnite Score Royale LTM scoring chart

Winning Score (Solo) 2000

Winning Score (Duos) 3000

Winning Score (Squads) 4500

Use an Apple or Mushroom 10

Open an Ammo Box 25

Open a Llama 50

Open a Supply Drop 100

Eliminate an Enemy 100

Open a Treasure Chest 50

Find a Bronze Coin 30

Find a Silver Coin 50

Find a Gold Coin100

Previously, Fortnite Season 5 Week 7 challenges were leaked and two new items – Dino Guard Gear and Abstrakt Outfit – are now available in the store.

