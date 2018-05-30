Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Fortnite Patch Adds Voice Chat to iOS Version, 'Major Optimisations' to PS4 Pro, Xbox One, and PC

Fortnite Patch Adds Voice Chat to iOS Version, 'Major Optimisations' to PS4 Pro, Xbox One, and PC

 
, 30 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Fortnite Patch Adds Voice Chat to iOS Version, 'Major Optimisations' to PS4 Pro, Xbox One, and PC

Highlights

  • Fortnite's latest patch adds performance improvements to consoles and PC
  • Specifically, the PS4 Pro, Xbox One X, and PC get GPU optimisations
  • Voice chat for iOS is now enabled in the game's settings

Fortnite for iOS, PS4, Xbox One, and PC has a new patch. Dubbed as Fortnite patch v4.3, it adds a new vehicle with a shopping cart you race across the map with. There are new UI elements that let you track your progression in a match too. Most importantly though, the update brings voice chat support for Fortnite iOS players, bringing parity across all versions of the game a step closer. Also, the PS4 Pro, Xbox One X, and PC versions see significant GPU optimisations to improve performance. The Fortnite v4.3 patch download size on iOS is 133MB and is live on the App Store right now.

"Voice chat is here. Voice chat with your party can now be enabled in settings. Push-to-Talk with your party members," Fortnite developer Epic Games' post reads.

As for the aforementioned GPU optimisations, Epic claims that "major optimisation for distant field ambient occlusion" is a part of this patch in addition to "optimised translucency on consoles in all scenes" which should translate to a better looking game with smoother performance. Complete Fortnite v4.3 performance patch notes are as follows.

Fortnite v4.3 performance patch notes

  • Major optimisation pass to the end of match UI in order to reduce hitching on elimination.
  • Fixed a case where traps and weapons were being improperly removed from memory between matches and causing in-game hitches.
  • Major optimisation for distance field ambient occlusion on PC, PS4 Pro and Xbox One X (GPU optimisation).
  • Optimized translucency rendering on consoles in all scenes (GPU optimisation).
  • Made additional improvements to material loading. This will help buildings and characters stream in even faster and reduce hitching.
  • Lowered CPU cost of moving simulated networked characters, especially those invisible or furthest away from the player.

 

Are you still playing Fortnite or have you moved on to other shooters? Let us know in the comments.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fortnite, Epic Games, Xbox One X, PS4 Pro, PC games, PC gaming, Fortnite iOS, Fortnite iPhone
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Qualcomm XR1 SoC Launched, Meant to Power Standalone AR/ VR Headsets
Airtel Rs. 299 Prepaid Pack Spotted, Offers Truly Unlimited Calls and SMS Benefits
Best AC deals
Fortnite Patch Adds Voice Chat to iOS Version, 'Major Optimisations' to PS4 Pro, Xbox One, and PC
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Smartphones
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, and Nokia 5.1 Smartphones Launched by HMD Global
  2. Redmi 6 Plus Specifications, Design Leaked Courtesy TENAA Listing
  3. Moto G5S Plus Android 8.1 Oreo Update Rollout Begins
  4. Was Playing Pokemon Go, Says Father of Child Rescued in Paris
  5. Here's Why OnePlus Sells Only One Smartphone Model at a Time
  6. Airtel Launches Rs. 449 Pack With 2GB Daily Data for 70 Days to Beat Jio
  7. BSNL, Patanjali Launch Recharges With 2GB Data per Day, Unlimited Calls
  8. Mi Band 3 Price Leaked Ahead of May 31 Launch
  9. Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, BSNL Packs With Up to 1.5GB Data per Day
  10. OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Goes on Sale in India Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.