Fortnite v12.20 Update Brings Helicopters to the Game, Called ‘Choppas’

Gamers had witnessed helipads appearing on the map since a while back.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 17 March 2020 19:51 IST
Photo Credit: Epic Games

Fortnite is one of the last battle royale game to introduce helicopters

Highlights
  • Epic Games had earlier added planes which did not receive a good response
  • Helicopters come as part of Fortnite’s v12.20 update
  • The helicopters will be called Choppas in the game

Fortnite's makers may have finally listened to gamers who have been asking for improved mobility within the game. The game has finally added helicopters for the players to get around in the map. The helicopters are part of the game's season theme, spies and will be called 'Choppas'. This comes after gamers had been witnessing helipads popping up within the game's map every now and then. The 'Choppas' come with Fortnite's v12.20 update, which introduces several other minor changes as well, and just rolled out on Tuesday.

The 'Choppas' are helicopters that are big enough to fit a whole squad, according to a report in EuroGamer. The Helicopters in Fortnite are not armed with any weapons, but players have the option of shooting at opponents from above. The v12.20 update was released on Tuesday, the official Fortnite Status Twitter handle revealed.

'Choppas' can be found on helipads dotted around the Island's secret bases. The helipads started appearing in the map since the beginning of the current Fortnite season. Hence, the addition of these choppers does not come as much of a surprise to the gamers.

Now, this is not the first time Epic Games has added an aerial vehicle in Fortnite. Earlier, the developers had added planes during Fortnite's Wintry season. The planes however, did not receive a good response from the gamers due to their ability to break structures and deal significant damage with their onboard mini-gun. This time, the company has learnt from its past mistakes and let go of any weapons on board the vehicle.

Fortnite has introduced helicopters rather later in its gameplay as other battle royale games like PUBG and the recently launched Call of Duty: Warzone already have helicopters to let gamers move around within the map.

Further reading: Fortnite, Battle Royale, Epic Games, Fortnite Update
Nokia 2.2 Android 10 Update Starts Rolling Out, HMD Global Announces

