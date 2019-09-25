Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Fortnite v10.40 Update Adds Bots to Help Players Improve, but How Will Skill Be Measured?

Fortnite v10.40 Update Adds Bots to Help Players Improve, but How Will Skill Be Measured?

Bots will "behave similarly to normal players and will help provide a better path for players to grow in skill."

By | Updated: 25 September 2019 14:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Fortnite v10.40 Update Adds Bots to Help Players Improve, but How Will Skill Be Measured?

Fortnite is introducing what's likely going to be a highly controversial addition to its player-vs.-player battle royale mode: bots.

These artificial intelligence bots will "behave similarly to normal players and will help provide a better path for players to grow in skill," said Fortnite creator Epic Games in a matchmaking update Monday. "Bots will work in conjunction with the new matchmaking system, and as your skill improves, you'll face fewer bots."

These fake players will not be in the competitive game modes, just throughout the general and popular battle royale modes like solo, duos and squads. Epic's "new matchmaking system" means players will be more likely to be in games with players of similar skill. The v10.40 update will be slowly rolled out through different regions across the core battle royale modes.

Players everywhere will be looking to Epic to release more details on how "skill" in Fortnite will be measured, particularly for players who don't want to be included in AI-filled games.

The desire for fairer Fortnite matches has always been there. Despite being the world's most popular game, Fortnite is a notoriously difficult game to play. Quick trigger fingers will only get you so far. The best players must improvise architecture and skillfully navigate it under a hail of gunfire.

Last year a data-loving Reddit user created a comprehensive spreadsheet of their Fortnite sessions to see if skill-based matchmaking is at all a factor in the game (it was not).

In June 2018, Epic released a Playground game mode for players to not only build to their heart's content, but also serve as a training ground for new or novice players.

It's been a tricky balance for Epic to cater to casual players of the game (which now resembles more of a social media platform a la Instagram) and higher skill levels as Fortnite transitioned into a full-fledged esport.

The flash reactions from the Fortnite Battle Royale subreddit is currently all over the place, with some aghast that they would play against AI, and others saying that it's a "great addition." Moreover, AI bots wouldn't affect players who are skilled. It all comes down to how that's tracked, and how transparent Epic would be about that process.

© The Washington Post 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fortnite v10.40
Mi AirDots Pro 2 With Up to 14-hour Battery Life, Mi Power Bank 3 50W Launched
Honor Smartphones
Fortnite v10.40 Update Adds Bots to Help Players Improve, but How Will Skill Be Measured?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi AirDots Pro 2 With Up to 14-hour Battery Life, Mi Power Bank 3 50W Launched
  2. Xiaomi Diwali Sale Discounts, Offers Revealed for All Phones
  3. Redmi 8A With Display Notch, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Realme X2 Goes Official With Snapdragon 730G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  5. Xiaomi's New Mi Mix Alpha Is an Almost All-Screen Smartphone
  6. Huawei MediaPad M5 lite Tablet With 7,500mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. ACT Fibernet Now Offers Up to 1,000GB Extra Data on Broadband Plans
  8. Dish TV to Launch Android Set-Top Box in Bid to Counter Jio Fiber
  9. MIUI 11 Released, Set to Reach Devices Starting Mid-October
  10. Gmail App for Android and iOS Begins Receiving Dark Theme
#Latest Stories
  1. Fortnite v10.40 Update Adds Bots to Help Players Improve, but How Will Skill Be Measured?
  2. Mi AirDots Pro 2 With Up to 14-hour Battery Life, Mi Power Bank 3 50W Launched
  3. Kik Shuts Down Messaging App Amid Kin Cryptocurrency Battle With US SEC
  4. Microsoft's Project xCloud Game Streaming Service Public Preview Registrations Open in Select Regions
  5. Redmi 8A With Display Notch, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Joker Release Date in India Brought Forward to October 2
  7. Fiio M5 Portable High-Resolution Audio Player Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 8,990
  8. Windows 10 Now on More Than 900 Million Devices, on Track to Hit 1 Billion in 2020: Microsoft
  9. Gmail Dark Theme Now Rolling Out on Android and iOS
  10. YouTube Creators Hit by Massive Wave of Account Hijacks: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.