After receiving an update that claimed to make future updates smaller, Fortnite for iOS receives an update that improves graphics. Dubbed as the Fortnite v3.5 patch, it brings some interesting changes to all platforms - iOS, PS4, PC, and Xbox One. While Fortnite iOS gets "multiple graphical improvements" for "the skybox, vegetation and anti-aliasing", the Fortnite Replay System is now available on PS4, PC, and Xbox One. In terms of size, the Fortnite v3.5 patch download size is 2.86GB on PS4 and a paltry 128.40MB on iOS. Firing up the game on iOS results in another download, presumably including the rest of the game's files post-update. Other fixes include locking out jailbroken iOS devices and removing audio indicators for silenced weapons.

"We’re excited to introduce a brand new feature for Battle Royale...Replay. With a suite of cinematic settings you can now capture your most memorable moments, highlights and cinematics. We can’t wait to see what you create. You have an opportunity to win phenomenal prizes with the Replay System… very soon," a post on Epic's site says of the Fortnite Replay System.

The Fortnite Replay System allows you to save your match from any angle, adjust camera exposure, aperture, and even focal length. Right now it's limited to PC and consoles. Safe to say, it should hit iOS soon enough.

Other additions with Fortnite v3.5 patch include new heroes in Fortnite Save the World as well as a 50 versus 50 Fortnite Battle Royale mode coming soon. For the latter, Epic will not be tracking all user stats.

"Due to this being a 'large squad' mode, Profile Stats will not be tracked. Daily and Weekly challenges will still work, with the exception of the Squad-based challenges," the company's post reads.

