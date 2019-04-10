Fortnite Update 8.30 Release Date and Download Size Announced

Fortnite update 8.30 is out this week and now we know exactly when. The Fortnite update 8.30 release date is April 10 with downtime scheduled for 5am ET on the day (2:30pm IST), this is on par with past updates for the game. This one is of significance because it brings a feature from Apex Legends with the Reboot Bus which allows players to revive downed squadmates. Interestingly, Epic Games has also announced that the size of this update will be increasing due to "technical improvements". Fortnite Android users will have to download between 1.56GB to 2.98GB while iOS users will download between 1.14GB and 1.76GB.

Fortnite download size for update 8.30

PC: 6.93GB

Mac: 7.7GB

PS4: 3.9GB

Xbox: 4.06GB

Nintendo Switch: 3.93GB

iOS: 1.14 - 1.76GB

Android: 1.56 - 2.98GB

The company also notes that mobile devices with less than 6GB of space will need to re-download Fortnite in its entirety.

Fortnite Reboot Van, Reboot Cards explained

According to a video from Epic Games, the battle royale sensation will get what's being referred to as a Reboot Van. This will allow players to bring their teammates back to life much like Apex Legends' respawn beacons. By picking up Reboot Cards that will be present on downed allies and activating them at Reboot Vans would bring them back into the game.

When activated, there will be a visual and audio cue to let those close by know a reboot is on the way along with the number of players making a return. Squadmates will spawn on the van one at a time. There's a Reboot Van cooldown period too, though the duration of this is yet to be revealed.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.