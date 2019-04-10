Technology News

Fortnite Update 8.30 Release Date and Download Size Announced

, 10 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Fortnite Update 8.30 Release Date and Download Size Announced

Fortnite download size for Android, iOS, PC, and consoles will increase with the new update

Highlights

Downtime is scheduled for 2:30pm IST

The game's download size will increase on all platforms

New additions include the Reboot Van

Fortnite update 8.30 is out this week and now we know exactly when. The Fortnite update 8.30 release date is April 10 with downtime scheduled for 5am ET on the day (2:30pm IST), this is on par with past updates for the game. This one is of significance because it brings a feature from Apex Legends with the Reboot Bus which allows players to revive downed squadmates. Interestingly, Epic Games has also announced that the size of this update will be increasing due to "technical improvements". Fortnite Android users will have to download between 1.56GB to 2.98GB while iOS users will download between 1.14GB and 1.76GB.

Fortnite download size for update 8.30

  • PC: 6.93GB
  • Mac: 7.7GB
  • PS4: 3.9GB
  • Xbox: 4.06GB
  • Nintendo Switch: 3.93GB
  • iOS: 1.14 - 1.76GB
  • Android: 1.56 - 2.98GB

The company also notes that mobile devices with less than 6GB of space will need to re-download Fortnite in its entirety.

Fortnite Reboot Van, Reboot Cards explained

According to a video from Epic Games, the battle royale sensation will get what's being referred to as a Reboot Van. This will allow players to bring their teammates back to life much like Apex Legends' respawn beacons. By picking up Reboot Cards that will be present on downed allies and activating them at Reboot Vans would bring them back into the game.

When activated, there will be a visual and audio cue to let those close by know a reboot is on the way along with the number of players making a return. Squadmates will spawn on the van one at a time. There's a Reboot Van cooldown period too, though the duration of this is yet to be revealed.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fortnite, Fortnite 8.30
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Realme 3 Pro Camera Samples Teased Ahead of Formal Launch
YouTube to Stream Live NBA 2K E-Sports Matches
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Fortnite Update 8.30 Release Date and Download Size Announced
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 9i
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Model, Redmi Note 7 to Go on Sale in India Today
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India on Wednesday
  3. Oppo Reno With 10x Zoom to Launch Today: Watch Live Stream, What to Expect
  4. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Is Finally Going on Sale Soon in India
  5. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy A-Series Launch Today: Here's How to Watch Live Stream
  7. OnePlus 7 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, Dual-Edged Display Leaked
  8. ACT Fibernet Launches 4K Media Streaming Device to Make Your TV Smarter
  9. You No Longer Need to 'Safely Remove' USB Storage Devices on Windows 10
  10. Dell Inspiron 15 7572 Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.