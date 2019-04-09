Technology News

Fortnite Update 8.30 to Bring Reboot Van and More : Epic Games

09 April 2019
Apex Legends introduced a respawn system to battle royale games

Fortnite will have its own twist on this with Reboot Vans and Cards

These should make their way to the game's next update

Fortnite borrows from Apex Legends with the Fortnite update 8.30. According to a video from Epic Games, the battle royale sensation will get what's being referred to as a Reboot Van. This will allow players to bring their teammates back to life much like Apex Legends' respawn beacons. By picking up Reboot Cards that will be present on downed allies and activating them at Reboot Vans would bring them back into the game. When activated, there will be a visual and audio cue to let those close by know a reboot is on the way along with the number of players making a return. Squadmates will spawn on the van one at a time.

There's a Reboot Van cooldown period too, though the duration of this is yet to be revealed. Epic Games hasn't given us a Fortnite update 8.30 release date yet, but if it's anything like what we've seen in the past, expect it on April 10 at 5am ET (2:30pm IST).

Previously, Fortnite was in the news with calls for it being banned by Prince Harry, a member of the UK's royal family who holds the title of the Duke of Sussex. He said that children shouldn't be allowed to play Fortnite. He made the comment during a visit to the West London branch of YMCA (Young Men's Christian Association). Prince Harry was speaking about the effects of social media and violent video games on children.

This quote was reported by Daily Express, which added that Prince Harry said social media is “more addictive than drugs and alcohol” and that parents don't know how to control their kids' addiction to Fortnite either.

He asked: "Where is the benefit of having it in your household?" He said parents should take an active role in encouraging their children to interact with the world outside the Internet.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
