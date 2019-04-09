Fortnite borrows from Apex Legends with the Fortnite update 8.30. According to a video from Epic Games, the battle royale sensation will get what's being referred to as a Reboot Van. This will allow players to bring their teammates back to life much like Apex Legends' respawn beacons. By picking up Reboot Cards that will be present on downed allies and activating them at Reboot Vans would bring them back into the game. When activated, there will be a visual and audio cue to let those close by know a reboot is on the way along with the number of players making a return. Squadmates will spawn on the van one at a time.

There's a Reboot Van cooldown period too, though the duration of this is yet to be revealed. Epic Games hasn't given us a Fortnite update 8.30 release date yet, but if it's anything like what we've seen in the past, expect it on April 10 at 5am ET (2:30pm IST).

Previously, Fortnite was in the news with calls for it being banned by Prince Harry, a member of the UK's royal family who holds the title of the Duke of Sussex. He said that children shouldn't be allowed to play Fortnite. He made the comment during a visit to the West London branch of YMCA (Young Men's Christian Association). Prince Harry was speaking about the effects of social media and violent video games on children.

This quote was reported by Daily Express, which added that Prince Harry said social media is “more addictive than drugs and alcohol” and that parents don't know how to control their kids' addiction to Fortnite either.

He asked: "Where is the benefit of having it in your household?" He said parents should take an active role in encouraging their children to interact with the world outside the Internet.

