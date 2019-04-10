The Fortnite update 8.30 is out now. Patch notes are rather lengthy this time around with a host of fixes for the game on Android, iOS, PS4, PC, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch as well as a new Limited Time Mode (LTM) called Fly Explosives as well as Buccaneer's Bounty which is a new in-game event. In addition to these is the Reboot Van. This works much like Apex Legends' respawn beacons, allowing players to revive downed squamates. The Fortnite update 8.30 download size is between 1.56GB to 2.98GB for Android while iOS users will download between 1.14GB and 1.76GB.

Fortnite update 8.30 patch notes

Reboot Van: bring eliminated teammates back into battle with the Reboot Van. Drop in now and become the hero your team needs.

Buccaneer's Bounty Event: test your skills in a fresh LTM every single day and collect your very own treasure in the form of in-game rewards by completing free Challenges.

Fly Explosives LTM: only explosive weapons can be found in this mode. Floor Loot spawners will occasionally spawn Jetpacks. Jetpacks are only available in this mode in Battle Royale. Reduced storm wait times. Rocket Ammunition capped at 120.

Infantry Rifle: damage decreased from 40/42 to 38/40. Fall-off damage at maximum range increased from 26/28 to 32/34.

Poison Dart Trap damage ticks will no longer cause the camera to shake repeatedly.

Fixed an issue that occasionally prevented weapon fire from queuing for shotguns after switching weapons without re-pressing the fire key.

Fixed an issue where if a Clinger is attached to a player and they entered a Baller that it wouldn't deal damage.

Fixed sniper rifles playing fire animations twice per shot from the point of view of other players.

Fixed grenade projectile trajectories lagging behind slightly when moving and rotating.

Fixed Traps not activating if a player blocks line of sight with a structure but then the structure is destroyed.

Fixed Balloon sound effects occasionally playing when entering a vehicle without Balloons active.

Fixed an issue with single shot weapons not reloading properly while in targeting mode.

Fixed Peppers not granting movement speed while walking.

Fixed Minigun Rev Up/Down sound effects persisting after boosting on a Driftboard.

Fixed an issue with Ziplines after using a Launch Pad that could cause the player to jump higher.

Fixed an issue with players getting knocked backward when firing the Pirate Cannon upwards.

Fixed Pirate Cannons getting stuck in an indefinite horizontal rotation.

Fixed an issue with Boom Bow not showing up with the Visualize Sound Effects option.

Fixed an issue with vehicles shot by Boom Bow not playing hit notification sound effects.

Fixed an issue with the Boom Bow having longer than expected projectile trail effects.

Fixed an issue with Boom Bow projectile effects occasionally flying through enemies.

Fixed a spelling error in the elimination feed with Boom Bow.

All aspect ratios will have the same vertical FOV on Mac and PC. In the near future, ultrawide monitors will be limited to 16:9 in competitive game modes.

Added separate controller sensitivities for building and editing structures.

The Glider Redeploy item is now sorted to the right along with other consumables when "Auto sort consumables to the right" is enabled.

Added ability to cycle hotbar items while gliding.

Hit markers are now server authoritative. We've heard the feedback that hit markers are sometimes seen for shots but don't apply damage, so we're going to delay showing them until the server has confirmed the hit.

Fixed sniper damage not causing damaged players to play a reaction animation.

Adjusted how Storm damage is applied so that players entering the Storm will have a set amount of time before damage is applied.The initial instance of damage will start 1 second after entering the Storm.

Fixed an issue where players would incorrectly edit structure behind them when backed up close to a player built wall.

Players dropping in warm-up will not award eliminations if another player caused them to receive fall damage.

Fixed Traps being hidden underneath certain floor pieces that don't completely align with the grid.

Tournament rewards can now be viewed directly in each tournament session.

Server Replays are now available in leaderboards for PC Players - Players can now view the active server replays of top leaderboard performers. This will be expanded to all platforms in the near future.

Improved clarity of which regions tournament is currently being viewed.

Various level streaming performance optimizations for Switch and Xbox One to reduce cases where players see blurry buildings.

Improved texture streaming performance and memory overhead on Switch.

Improved performance for Traps.

Improved performance of the Challenges UI.

Fixed a source of hitches due to spawning weapon drops.

Fixed a source of hitches due to replay recording.

Implemented a fix that should resolve cases of invisible characters after skydiving.

New separate in-air audio tell for enemies. More of an “incoming” audio tell that should give more awareness when an enemy drops in on you from above.

Reduced volume of building audio loops while being structures are being built. This sound is now ducked by enemy footsteps and gunfire. Prevents unnecessary noise when lots of buildings are placed in quick succession.

Slightly increased the volume of footsteps below the player.

Increased volume of the landing sounds of enemy footsteps.

Fixed a bug where all offscreen enemy footsteps and weapon switches/reloads would be silent when more than 5 players were nearby.

Fixed a bug where the Boom Bow wasn't playing the correct vehicle damage notification sound.

Vehicle controls can now be hidden in the HUD Options.

Added minimum and maximum values to the in-game FPS overlay and added the option to "Show FPS" on all supported platforms.

Push To Talk Enabling the menu option for consoles Defaulting the option to Off for consoles.

Wraps can now be applied to most types of weapons, everything that doesn't fit elsewhere is now covered by a catch-all "Misc." slot in the locker.

The health bar for vehicles has been adjusted to now display health values of vehicles.

Fixed an issue with the friend list was always displaying a notification symbol in the frontend.

Fixed a rare crash that was occurring when loading effects when viewing a replay.

Fixed certain items such as gliders not displaying their count properly for spectators.

HUD elements such as the menu button will no longer be dragged off the entire screen in the HUD Layout Tool.

Improved stability by fixing GPU crashes.

Fixed an issue that was allowing touch inputs while using a controller.

Fixed an issue that was preventing players from using emotes while in build/edit mode.

Fixed an issue causing items on the quickbar to be difficult to drag and drop.

Fixing an issue causing players to get stuck in edit mode when entering and confirming edits quickly. Also fixed an issue where players could get stuck in edit mode when alternating between build/edit mode quickly.

Fixed trajectory line for throwable items always being visible when using a glider on mobile.

Fortnite download size for update 8.30

PC: 6.93GB

Mac: 7.7GB

PS4: 3.9GB

Xbox: 4.06GB

Nintendo Switch: 3.93GB

iOS: 1.14 - 1.76GB

Android: 1.56 - 2.98GB

Fortnite now has nearly 250 million registered players, Epic Games announced at GDC 2019. At its peak, the game also hit 10.8 million concurrent players, the company revealed. These numbers are massive to say the least, especially if you consider the fact that Fortnite launched only around 18 months ago. Fortnite's player base has been growing rapidly ever since.

The game had hit 200 million players back in November 2018, and it was only at 125 million players in June 2018.

Fortnite's 10.8 million concurrent player figure, just above the 10.7 million mark it hit in February, is also a noteworthy achievement. Just to put it in context, India's Hotstar had hit 11.7 million concurrents on the IPL 2018 final live stream. Fortnite's concurrent player statistics are right up there with global sports live streaming records, one of the reasons why Netflix sees Fortnite as a biger rival than HBO.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.