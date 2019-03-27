Fortnite Update 8.20 Out Now, Adds 'Floor Is Lava' Limited Time Mode

Another week, another Fortnite update. The Fortnite update 8.20 adds a new limited time mode called Floor Is Lava. The Floor Is Lava LTM has lava rising from the lowest parts of the map. Epic Games suggests that players drop in and quickly loot as well as gather building materials to reach high ground. The Fortnite update 8.20 download size is around 150MB on iOS with an additional in-game download after this update. Other additions include field of view fixes for devices with a 21:9 aspect ratio and reactivating voice chat for iOS.

Fortnite update 8.20 patch notes

Floor Is Lava LTM: A few minutes into the match, the lava will begin to rise. The lava moves at a steady speed until the entire map is covered. Touching the lava will apply damage directly to your health and bounce you up in the air. You can build on the lava. Players will be given a small number of materials every second, to help out in those "entire map is on fire" situations.

Dedicated use buttons now support hold to swap.

Voice Chat has been reactivated on iOS.

Emote button now supports hold to replay last emote.

Updated the Baller button icons.

Updated the battery icon to indicate the device is charging. Refreshes visibility every 2 seconds.

Cycle left button added to the HUD layout tool.

Added loot pickup stream UI. This is the part of the UI that tracks how many resources and ammo you're picking up.

Net Debug Stats is now movable in the HUD Layout Tool.

Enabled Squad Communication and Emote buttons while DBNO.

Fixed field of view on 21:9 devices.

Fixed an issue with quickbar and extra buttons that made it possible to cause fire state to be stuck on a continuous loop.

Fixed an issue causing the camera to jump on initial touch input. This will also fix the issue where HUD control buttons are missing when starting a match on some Android devices.

Fixed an issue causing incorrect building pieces to gain focus when editing.

Fixed missing outline effect for squad members.

Fixed minimap remaining on screen during Victory Royale sequence.

Fixed not being able to select building material while being a passenger in a vehicle.

Fortnite now has nearly 250 million registered players, Epic Games announced at GDC 2019. At its peak, the game also hit 10.8 million concurrent players, the company revealed. These numbers are massive to say the least, especially if you consider the fact that Fortnite launched only around 18 months ago. Fortnite's player base has been growing rapidly ever since.

The game had hit 200 million players back in November 2018, and it was only at 125 million players in June 2018.

Fortnite's 10.8 million concurrent player figure, just above the 10.7 million mark it hit in February, is also a noteworthy achievement. Just to put it in context, India's Hotstar had hit 11.7 million concurrents on the IPL 2018 final live stream. Fortnite's concurrent player statistics are right up there with global sports live streaming records, one of the reasons why Netflix sees Fortnite as a biger rival than HBO.

