Fortnite Update 8.20 Patch Notes and Release Date Announced

Fortnite for Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC is getting a new update this week and with it comes a host of fixes. Dubbed the Fortnite 8.20 update, these include server side improvements, rectifying the field of view on 21:9 mobile devices, and tweaks to weapons such as grenades. The Fortnite 8.20 update release date is March 27 with downtime scheduled for 5am ET on the day (2:30pm IST). Furthermore, Epic Games community coordinator Sean Hamilton has listed patch notes on Reddit stating that there's a possibility that some of these many not make it into the final patch or work as expected.

"Keep in mind, while we're confident in the majority of these fixes, there's always the potential for a fix to not work as expected or make it into the patch," he said. "Once v8.20 release you'll be able to check out the Patch Notes to confirm what made it into the release. Please continue to let us know if you experience an issue."

Fortnite update 8.20 patch notes

Weapons + Items Fixed an issue where Clingers were damaging players through walls when stuck to another player. Fixed an issue preventing Glider item pickups from displaying their stack count. Smoothed out the motion of grenade projectile trajectories, which were lagging behind by a tick. Entering a vehicle no longer plays the release sound of balloons if you have no balloons. The balloon rope will no longer remain on your back when you run out of balloons. Fixed an issue where players were flying out of a Pirate Cannon in a different direction than expected. Fixed an issue preventing the ability to enter a Pirate Cannon when close to other geometry. Fixed the ability for players to finely tune Pirate Cannon's ability to aim side to side. Fixed an issue causing Buried Treasure to spawn loot on the Starting Island.

Gameplay Fixed an issue with the icy feet effect remaining on indefinitely while emoting. Traps now do damage to The Baller vehicle first before damaging the driver. Fixed issue causing some traps to be inside thicker structures, making them hard to see. Fixed a rare occurrence of a player being invulnerable while DBNO. Fixed the camera sometimes traveling too far when cycling to another player.

Performance Fixed an issue where poor server performance could cause undesired effects on clients such as unnecessary movement corrections. Added a fix for a rare server crash. Made a small server performance improvement related to the Baller vehicle. Updated animation budgets to be more performant on higher scalability settings.

Art + Animation Fixed a bug where the destruction effects were not playing on the Baller when it's destroyed. Audio Fixed an issue where some items didn't have proper audio when dropping them from inventory. UI Fixed issue with Main Menu icons becoming off-center. Fixed a bug that was causing a player's Squad Fill preference to reset to “Fill”. Fixed an issue where scopes would be missing reticle lines on low settings. Spectating Fixed an occasional awkward camera movement that would occur when switching to different view targets while spectating. Mobile Fixed field of view on 21:9 devices. Fixed an issue with quickbar and extra buttons that made it possible to cause fire state to be stuck on a continuous loop. Fixed an issue causing the camera to jump on initial touch input. Fixed an issue causing incorrect building pieces to gain focus when editing. Fixed missing outline effect for squad members. Fixed minimap remaining on screen during Victory Royale sequence. Fixed not being able to select building material while being a passenger in a vehicle.



Fortnite now has nearly 250 million registered players, Epic Games announced at GDC 2019. At its peak, the game also hit 10.8 million concurrent players, the company revealed. These numbers are massive to say the least, especially if you consider the fact that Fortnite launched only around 18 months ago. Fortnite's player base has been growing rapidly ever since.

The game had hit 200 million players back in November 2018, and it was only at 125 million players in June 2018.

Fortnite's 10.8 million concurrent player figure, just above the 10.7 million mark it hit in February, is also a noteworthy achievement. Just to put it in context, India's Hotstar had hit 11.7 million concurrents on the IPL 2018 final live stream. Fortnite's concurrent player statistics are right up there with global sports live streaming records, one of the reasons why Netflix sees Fortnite as a biger rival than HBO.

