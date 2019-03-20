Fortnite Update 8.11 Out Now, Fixes Samsung Galaxy S10 Full-Screen Support

Another week, another Fortnite update for PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch. Dubbed the Fortnite 8.11 update, it fixes issues with the mobile version of the game. These include rectifying full-screen support bugs with the Samsung Galaxy S10 family of smartphones and "fixed various mobile stability issues". Also, the Fortnite 8.11 update adds the One Shot Limited Time Mode (LTM) and participating in tournaments or the Gauntlet Test now needs a minimum account level of 15 versus the previous level requirement of 10. The Fortnite 8.11 update download size is around 150MB on iOS with an additional download in-game.

Fortnite update 8.11 patch notes

Fixed an issue where full-screen support was not working on Samsung S10 devices.

Fixed an issue preventing in-game surveys from appearing on mobile devices. These random surveys were added in the v8.10 update but were not appearing on mobile devices. Be sure to leave us your feedback if you receive one after a match.

Fixed various mobile stability related issues. We'll be monitoring their impact and continue investigating any additional issues. Let us know what you're experiencing on our social channels.

One Shot Limited Time Mode Gravity is set lower than normal. The Storm wait time has been greatly reduced in all phases of the game. The only weapons in this mode are Hunting Rifles and Sniper Rifles. Semi-Auto Snipers and Bounce Pads have been removed from the Vault in this mode. Players will spawn with 50 health, and can only heal if they find Bandages.



In other Fortnite news, the game's revenue has declined month on month by 48 percent in January. This was on the back of December being a peak month for the game. According to analytics firm SuperData, Fortnite was the second highest grossing title on consoles in January 2019 and fifth on PC. Fortnite failed to make it on the top 10 list for mobile. However that doesn't mean that its popularity on mobile has eroded. Reason being, Epic Games self-publishes and distributes the game on Android which doesn't really give SuperData a way to accurately track its success. Throw in the cross-play, cross-progression nature of Fortnite where in-app purchases and progress syncs between devices and it's tough to ascertain how little or how much revenue was made on mobile.

"Fortnite dips month-over-month after a strong end to the year," the report from SuperData reads. "Fortnite revenue on all platforms combined declined 48 percent month-over-month in January, although sales are still up significantly year-over-year. This comes after a peak month in December and points to an increasingly lumpy revenue profile heading into 2019."

