This week's Fortnite update 7.40 lets you get the upcoming Season 8 Battle Pass for free. However there's a catch. In order to get it, you'll need to complete a set of challenges by the end of the month. Those who do so, get the Season 8 Battle Pass for free. This was announced as a part of the Fortnite 7.40 update patch notes. For current Fortnite Battle Pass owners, the Overtime Challenge rewards will include new unlockable styles for the Trog, Powder, and Onesie outfits. Other additions include gifting, that's now available until February 22 and two Limited Time Modes (LTMs) called Team Rumble and Catch.

"Everyone who completes 13 free Overtime Challenges by February 27 will receive the upcoming Season 8 Battle Pass for free," reads a post from Fortnite developer Epic Games. "If you don't have an outfit, now is your chance to get several for free. With the Battle Pass, you'll receive two Season 8 Outfits instantly and you can earn up to five more."

Fortnite update 7.40 free Season 8 Battle Pass and LTM patch notes

How to get Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass for free

Looking to earn a free Season 8 Battle Pass? Starting with the v7.40 release, complete 13 free Overtime Challenges by February 27 to receive the upcoming Season 8 Battle Pass for free. Additionally, unlock five new rewards including the Valentine Wrap and Vines Contrail for completing these Challenges.

And for current Battle Pass owners, the Overtime Challenge rewards will include new unlockable styles for the Trog, Powder, and Onesie outfits.

Fortnite Catch LTM

Summary: in this mode, all guns have been removed. The only weapons are grenades and other items that can be thrown or tossed. Get in there and throw the enemies back to the lobby.

Available grenades/items: Smoke Grenades Clingers Remote Explosives Port-a-Forts Impulse Grenades Shockwave Grenades



Mode details:

Chest spawns and Floor Spawns set to 100.

Can only get consumables out of Chests, Floor Loot, and Supply Drops.

Increase Supply Drops throughout the game.

Faster circle times.

Increased drop stack counts.

Fortnite Team Rumble LTM

Summary: two large teams fight for the Victory Royale in an action-packed mode where the first team to get 100 eliminations wins.



What's New?

Reduced likelihood of Storm ending up near the center of the map.

Previously it was reported that Fortnite players have spent over $500 million (roughly Rs. 354 crores) via in-app purchases on iOS alone, according to app analytics firm Sensor Tower. This is a huge milestone for Epic Games' blockbuster battle royale game Fortnite. The game has been on iOS for less than one year and it already has grossed over half a billion dollars.

Sensor Tower claims that Fortnite has crossed records set by other major iOS games such as Supercell's Clash Royale and Tencent's Honor of Kings. Fortnite is a free-to-play battle royale game where up to 100 players are paradropped on an island and the last person or team standing wins.

The Sensor Tower report claimed that Fortnite players in the US accounted for about $320 million (roughly Rs. 227 crores) in revenue on iOS, which is around 64 percent of the total revenue. Sensor Tower claims that Fortnite took 326 days to hit the $500 million revenue mark on iOS, which is faster than Clash Royale (389 days) and Honor of Kings(405 days).

