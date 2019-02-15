Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Fortnite Update 7.40 Allows You to Get Season 8 Battle Pass for Free, but There's a Catch

Fortnite Update 7.40 Allows You to Get Season 8 Battle Pass for Free, but There's a Catch

, 15 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Fortnite Update 7.40 Allows You to Get Season 8 Battle Pass for Free, but There's a Catch

Fortnite update 7.40 lets you get the upcoming Season 8 Battle Pass for free

Highlights

  • You'll need to complete 13 Fortnite Overtime Challenges for this
  • Gifting makes a return until February 22
  • Two Limited Time Modes (LTMs) are a part of the Fortnite update too

This week's Fortnite update 7.40 lets you get the upcoming Season 8 Battle Pass for free. However there's a catch. In order to get it, you'll need to complete a set of challenges by the end of the month. Those who do so, get the Season 8 Battle Pass for free. This was announced as a part of the Fortnite 7.40 update patch notes. For current Fortnite Battle Pass owners, the Overtime Challenge rewards will include new unlockable styles for the Trog, Powder, and Onesie outfits. Other additions include gifting, that's now available until February 22 and two Limited Time Modes (LTMs) called Team Rumble and Catch.

"Everyone who completes 13 free Overtime Challenges by February 27 will receive the upcoming Season 8 Battle Pass for free," reads a post from Fortnite developer Epic Games. "If you don't have an outfit, now is your chance to get several for free. With the Battle Pass, you'll receive two Season 8 Outfits instantly and you can earn up to five more."

Fortnite update 7.40 free Season 8 Battle Pass and LTM patch notes

How to get Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass for free

Looking to earn a free Season 8 Battle Pass? Starting with the v7.40 release, complete 13 free Overtime Challenges by February 27 to receive the upcoming Season 8 Battle Pass for free. Additionally, unlock five new rewards including the Valentine Wrap and Vines Contrail for completing these Challenges.

And for current Battle Pass owners, the Overtime Challenge rewards will include new unlockable styles for the Trog, Powder, and Onesie outfits.

Fortnite Catch LTM

Summary: in this mode, all guns have been removed. The only weapons are grenades and other items that can be thrown or tossed. Get in there and throw the enemies back to the lobby.

  • Available grenades/items:
    • Smoke Grenades
    • Clingers
    • Remote Explosives
    • Port-a-Forts
    • Impulse Grenades
    • Shockwave Grenades

Mode details:

  • Chest spawns and Floor Spawns set to 100.
  • Can only get consumables out of Chests, Floor Loot, and Supply Drops.
  • Increase Supply Drops throughout the game.
  • Faster circle times.
  • Increased drop stack counts.

Fortnite Team Rumble LTM

Summary: two large teams fight for the Victory Royale in an action-packed mode where the first team to get 100 eliminations wins.

What's New?

  • Reduced likelihood of Storm ending up near the center of the map.

Previously it was reported that Fortnite players have spent over $500 million (roughly Rs. 354 crores) via in-app purchases on iOS alone, according to app analytics firm Sensor Tower. This is a huge milestone for Epic Games' blockbuster battle royale game Fortnite. The game has been on iOS for less than one year and it already has grossed over half a billion dollars.

Sensor Tower claims that Fortnite has crossed records set by other major iOS games such as Supercell's Clash Royale and Tencent's Honor of Kings. Fortnite is a free-to-play battle royale game where up to 100 players are paradropped on an island and the last person or team standing wins. The first release of the game - Fortnite: Save the world - was launched in 2017. 

The Sensor Tower report claimed that Fortnite players in the US accounted for about $320 million (roughly Rs. 227 crores) in revenue on iOS, which is around 64 percent of the total revenue. Sensor Tower claims that Fortnite took 326 days to hit the $500 million revenue mark on iOS, which is faster than Clash Royale (389 days) and Honor of Kings(405 days).

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fortnite, Fortnite 7.40, Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Mirzapur Season 2 Greenlit by Amazon Prime Video as It Orders Six New Indian Series From Ali Abbas Zafar, Sapan Verma, Others
Good Omens Release Date Set for May, Benedict Cumberbatch to Play Satan
Pricee
Fortnite Update 7.40 Allows You to Get Season 8 Battle Pass for Free, but There's a Catch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 India Launch Date Confirmed
  2. Samsung Galaxy M30 Price in India, Release Date Tipped
  3. Tata Sky, Sun Direct Remove Network Charges on Free-to-Air Channels: Report
  4. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Receiving OxygenOS Update With Google Duo Integration
  5. WhatsApp May Soon Let Users Decide Who Can Add Them to Groups
  6. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 to Go on Sale for Fourth Time in India Today
  7. Avengers: Endgame Taps A.R. Murugadoss to Write Tamil Version
  8. NASA Finally Bids Adieu to Opportunity, the Mars Rover That Kept Going
  9. Fortnite Update 7.40 Lets You Get Season 8 Battle Pass for Free
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 With S Pen Support Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.