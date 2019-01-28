Fortnite Update 7.30 to Reduce Nintendo Switch Crashes

The Fortnite 7.30 update will bring a host of improvements to the Nintendo Switch version of Epic Games' battle royale sensation. According to a post from an Epic Games employee on a Fortnite subreddit, expect a slew of optimisations for the game on Nintendo's hybrid console. These include more efficient memory allocation to prevent crashes, an increased texture pool size to reduce blurry textures, and an improved resolution on the Nintendo Switch as well. While there's yet to be an official release date for Fortnite 7.30 update, it's good to know that Epic Games is looking to improve upon the Switch version of the game.

"Things like frame rates and overall performance are things we are constantly working on optimising across all platforms," a post from an Epic Games employee reads. This was followed by a list of Switch-related improvements across the battle royale and Creative modes of the game.

Fortnite v7.30 update Nintendo Switch patch notes

Moved to a more efficient memory allocator on Switch; significantly reducing crashes due to out of memory.

Reduced hitches on Switch caused by garbage collection.

Improved level streaming performance on Switch, speeding up building load times.

Increased texture pool size on Switch by 100MB to reduce issues with blurry textures.

GPU performance improvements for Switch - improved screen resolution.

Doubled the limit for the number of cosmetics that can be displayed on the screen as we now have more free memory.

This won't be the only changes in the Fortnite's v7.30 update. It will also make loot boxes much more transparent. Fortnite's Save the World V-Buck Llamas (loot boxes) will now called X-Ray Llamas, which will show the content of the boxes before you open them. The game also has implemented duplicate prevention, which means that there's a much higher chance of getting weapons or items you don't already have.

This new loot box system in Fortnite feels much more fair. According to developer Epic Games, the prices of X-Ray Llamas remain the same. Epic claims that any items can be found via even the cheapest llamas in the game, which cost 50 V-Bucks (Fortnite's in-game currency). With the new system in place, you can easily wait for your favourite item to be available in a loot box with a low price and buy it for cheap rather than play a guessing game with llamas.

