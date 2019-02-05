Fortnite Update 7.30 Adds Lunar New Year Heroes and Dragon Weapons

The Fortnite patch notes for content update 7.30 are up now and it adds Lunar New Year Heroes and dragon weapons to the game. Lunar llamas, which hold Lunar New Heroes have also been included in the Fortnite loot store. Dragon weapons in the 7.30 update include themed sniper rifles, spears, fireworks launchers, shotguns, assault rifles, and swords while Fortnite Lunar New Year Heroes include Beserker Headhunter and Thunderstrike Mari. Plus the Event Store gets Subzero Zenith and Wukong as well. Furthermore, a new Limited Time Mode (LTM) has been added to the game dubbed Wild West Duos. Here's what you need to know.
Fortnite Lunar Event 2019 dragon weapons list
- Dragon's Claw sniper rifle
- Dragon's Fang spear
- Dragon's Fury fireworks launcher
- Dragon's Might fireworks shotgun
- Dragon's Roar assault rifle
- Dragon's Tooth sword
Fortnite Lunar Event 2019 heroes list
- Subzero Zenith will be available in the Event Store.
- Mythic variant of T.E.D.D. Shot
- Available on February 6 at 7pm ET (5:30am IST).
- Wukong returns to the Event Store.
- Available on February 6 at 7pm ET (5:30am IST).
- Lunar New Year Heroes are returning in the Lunar Llama.
- Berserker Headhunter
- Berserker Renegade
- Flash A.C.
- Flash Eagle Eye
- Riot Control Hazard
- Riot Control Izza
- Thunderstrike Mari
- Thunderstrike Scorch
- Note: Most Heroes will become unique once the new Hero Loadout launches.
Fortnite update 7.30 Wild West Duos patch notes
- Fight for a Victory Royale using a limited set of weapons and items, such as hunting rifles, shotguns, and dynamite.
- Increased the chance for Slurp Juice to appear in Supply Drops.
- Unvaulted the revolver and the double barrel shotgun for this mode.
- Epic is testing a new schedule for Fortnite LTMs. Playlists rotate every few days to allow a more diverse amount of modes to be available over the course of a week.