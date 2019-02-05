Fortnite Update 7.30 Adds Lunar New Year Heroes and Dragon Weapons

The Fortnite patch notes for content update 7.30 are up now and it adds Lunar New Year Heroes and dragon weapons to the game. Lunar llamas, which hold Lunar New Heroes have also been included in the Fortnite loot store. Dragon weapons in the 7.30 update include themed sniper rifles, spears, fireworks launchers, shotguns, assault rifles, and swords while Fortnite Lunar New Year Heroes include Beserker Headhunter and Thunderstrike Mari. Plus the Event Store gets Subzero Zenith and Wukong as well. Furthermore, a new Limited Time Mode (LTM) has been added to the game dubbed Wild West Duos. Here's what you need to know.

Fortnite Lunar Event 2019 dragon weapons list

Dragon's Claw sniper rifle

Dragon's Fang spear

Dragon's Fury fireworks launcher

Dragon's Might fireworks shotgun

Dragon's Roar assault rifle

Dragon's Tooth sword

Fortnite Lunar Event 2019 heroes list

Subzero Zenith will be available in the Event Store. Mythic variant of T.E.D.D. Shot Available on February 6 at 7pm ET (5:30am IST).

Wukong returns to the Event Store. Available on February 6 at 7pm ET (5:30am IST).

Lunar New Year Heroes are returning in the Lunar Llama. Berserker Headhunter Berserker Renegade Flash A.C. Flash Eagle Eye Riot Control Hazard Riot Control Izza Thunderstrike Mari Thunderstrike Scorch

Note: Most Heroes will become unique once the new Hero Loadout launches.

Fortnite update 7.30 Wild West Duos patch notes