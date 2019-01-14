Fortnite Update 7.20 to Bring Wall Placement Changes: Epic Games Design Lead

Fortnite for Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC is getting changes to its wall placement. According to Epic Games Design Lead Eric Williamson, Fortnite update 7.20 will solve the issue where walls were bring placed underground. Unlike other battle royale games, Fortnite is unique as it allows players to protect themselves from attacks by building walls or stairs. In the past there have been issues where structures built by players would go underground instead. On the game's subreddt, Williamson posted how wall placement would change after the 7.20 update which has no release date yet.

While Epic hasn't announced a release date for the Fortnite 7.20 update, it's safe to say it should hit soon. After all, the 7.10 update saw it's third content patch bringing weapons like a suppressed sniper rifle and a new community creation called DM Arena in the game's Creative Mode Showcase called The Block. Furthermore, it would be interesting to see what new LTMs get added with the end of 14 Days of Fortnite.

Previously a report claimed that Fortnite Battle Royale maker Epic Games has raked in $3 billion (roughly Rs. 21,008 crores) in profits in 2018 alone. This is primarily due to the phenomenal success of the game Fortnite, which is a battle royale game where 100 players are paradropped on an island and the last one standing wins. If this information is accurate, it explains why Epic Games has shifted its focus solely to Fortnite and its own Epic Games Store.

