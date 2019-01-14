NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Fortnite Update 7.20 to Bring Wall Placement Changes: Epic Games Design Lead

, 14 January 2019
Highlights

  • The 7.20 update has no release date yet
  • The game is currently on 7.10
  • Wall placement has been a longstanding problem in Fortnite

Fortnite for Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC is getting changes to its wall placement. According to Epic Games Design Lead Eric Williamson, Fortnite update 7.20 will solve the issue where walls were bring placed underground. Unlike other battle royale games, Fortnite is unique as it allows players to protect themselves from attacks by building walls or stairs. In the past there have been  issues where structures built by players would go underground instead. On the game's subreddt, Williamson posted how wall placement would change after the 7.20 update which has no release date yet.

 

Wall Placement and You from r/FortNiteBR

 

While Epic hasn't announced a release date for the Fortnite 7.20 update, it's safe to say it should hit soon. After all, the 7.10 update saw it's third content patch bringing weapons like a suppressed sniper rifle and a new community creation called DM Arena in the game's Creative Mode Showcase called The Block. Furthermore, it would be interesting to see what new LTMs get added with the end of 14 Days of Fortnite.

Previously a report claimed that Fortnite Battle Royale maker Epic Games has raked in $3 billion (roughly Rs. 21,008 crores) in profits in 2018 alone. This is primarily due to the phenomenal success of the game Fortnite, which is a battle royale game where 100 players are paradropped on an island and the last one standing wins. If this information is accurate, it explains why Epic Games has shifted its focus solely to Fortnite and its own Epic Games Store.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Fortnite, Epic Games
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Pricee
